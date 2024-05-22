How OU softball's Jayda Coleman is setting tone for Sooners at top of batting order

NORMAN — Jayda Coleman watched ball four go past her and turned toward the OU softball dugout, letting out a scream as she pumped her arms.

The Sooners’ senior center fielder had just drawn yet another leadoff walk, this time in Saturday’s game against Oregon in the Norman Regional, a game the Sooners would ultimately win 6-3.

With Coleman at the top of the batting order — where she’s been for much of her time in Norman — the Sooners’ offense has been among the nation’s best.

And Coleman is a big reason why second-seeded OU is back in the super regionals for the 14th consecutive time.

The Sooners (52-6) will host Florida State beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at Love’s Field in the first of the best-of-three series.

More: OU softball 'very knowledgeable' about NCAA super regional foe, Florida State

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) celebrates a single in the first inning of the NCAA Norman Regional tournament softball final between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oregon Ducks at Love's Field in Norman, Okla. Sunday, May, 19, 2024.

If the Sooners are to make their eighth consecutive Women’s College World Series, Coleman figures to be in the middle of it.

“Definitely a spark plug for us,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said of Coleman.

As OU’s offense has heated up of late, scoring more than 54 runs over their last seven games, Coleman has heated up as well.

In all three games of last weekend’s Norman Regional, Coleman reached base to start the Sooners’ half of the first — twice on walks.

Two of the three times, both of their wins against Oregon, she ultimately came around to score.

In the Sooners’ regional sweep, Coleman was 6 for 9 with four runs, two RBIs and drew three walks.

“I like Jayda in that leadoff,” Gasso said. “She’s really starting to get hot. She can lay down the bunt, beat it out. She is a good hitter, knows how to hit in big moments.”

More: Why OU softball could face tough challenge vs. Florida State's big-game experience

In Sunday’s 3-2 win over Oregon to advance to the supers, Coleman was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

It was Coleman’s second consecutive multi-hit game, the first time she had two or more hits in back-to-back games since late March/early April.

She raised her batting average back to .403 after it had dipped below .400 after it was .467 on April 5.

Coleman has drawn 48 walks, best on the team and tied for eighth nationally.

Her .538 on-base percentage is also a team high for a team that leads the nation with a .471 on-base percentage.

Coleman also leads the Sooners in runs scored with 66.

“Every week, there’s someone that comes in and takes off and does really well,” Coleman said. “That’s what’s so great about this team is I never feel like it’s on me. I can just go out there and do what I do. I can take the walk if I need to because I know there will be other people that can come in and hit me in.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball: Jayda Coleman is setting tone at top of batting order