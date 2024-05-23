How OU softball's 'infectious' Rylie Boone makes Sooners go from bottom of lineup

NORMAN — Rylie Boone might be at or near the bottom of OU softball’s lineup, but she’s been at the forefront of what the Sooners’ offense has done this season.

“Party starter,” OU freshman Ella Parker said of Boone. “She gets the thing going. Her energy just carries on and off the field, and it really gets everybody going.”

From Jayda Coleman to Alyssa Brito to Tiare Jennings and more, these Sooners don’t lack for compelling personalities.

But Boone stands apart, even in this group.

“She’s infectious. When you see her like doing her little thing, you know it’s on,” Brito said, flailing her arms a bit. “She’s got that three-tool type of play to where she can just lay down a bunt and fire you up, or she can get a base-hit gap shot. She does it all. She’s so fun to play with.”

Oklahoma outfielder Rylie Boone celebrates May 11 beside Texas' Katie Stewart after driving in a run in the fourth inning of the Big 12 softball tournament championship game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma won 5-1.

Boone and the second-seeded Sooners open the best-of-three Norman Super Regional at 6 p.m. Thursday against Florida State at Love’s Field with a spot in the Women's College World Series just two wins away.

Though Boone typically hits at the bottom of the Sooners’ order, she’s been their best hitter for average this season, hitting .416, just ahead of freshman Ella Parker at .413.

“She’s just so electric,” OU senior Alynah Torres said. “I don’t think people understand the energy she brings to our team and just how she pumps us up and the way she is off the field personally with all the teammates. I just think people appreciate her but they don’t really know how she is off the field, too. She’s just a one of a kind and it’s going to be very sad for the Sooner fans when she’s gone, for sure.”

The lone Oklahoma product on the Sooners’ roster has become a catalyst for OU offensively, defensively and emotionally.

Plenty of Boone's 64 hits this season have come on the infield, as she regularly lays down bunts and beats out slow rollers.

But she’s also shown, as Brito alluded to, gap-to-gap power.

“She’s always been kind of like the bridesmaid,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said of Brito sometimes being overlooked at the bottom of the order. “This is the best offensive numbers she has had since she’s been here. I think she’s just having a lot of fun with it.

"When she comes to the plate, you don’t know exactly what she is doing. She’ll shuffle step, and you’re like, ‘What was that?’ She’ll lay down a bunt and beat it out. It’s fun to watch, but she’s having a lot of fun with it.”

Brito, the Sooners’ third baseman, has to contend with it daily in practice.

“It is just a constant challenge,” Brito said. “For me, it makes me better. I know just facing her how difficult it is knowing she could drop a bunt in a perfect spot and I have to get rid of it quick. I can only imagine how other teams feel, but I’ve definitely been in their shoes a lot. … Having those types of tools especially in a lineup like we have where we’d kind of known more for power and hitting the gap, I think you need those types of hitters to create that versatility.”

It’s certainly helped the Sooners put up big numbers.

“Honestly, I think I’m getting lost in the game,” Boone said recently. “I’m not really focusing on myself, but I’m really keeping my eyes up. I’m not really getting locked in on just my at-bats, but I’m really getting locked into other people’s at-bats and then also taking everything that’s going on.

“It’s my last season so I’m more focused, and I’m overwhelmed just by the presence of God and also being present with my teammates because it’s easy to look forward. But I’m just so present right now of each pitch, each inning on defense and just trying to support anyone that I can.”

Norman Super Regional

OU vs. Florida State in a best-of-three series at Love's Field in Norman:

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday, ESPN2

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday, (TV TBD)

Game 3: TBD Saturday (if necessary)

