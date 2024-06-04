OU softball vs Texas prediction in WCWS championship series: Here's who wins NCAA title

The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will face No. 1 Texas in the Women's College World Series championship finals.

First pitch for Game 1 of the best-of-three series is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday. OU reached the finals with a 6-5 win (eight innings) over Florida in an elimination game on Tuesday, while Texas has won all three of its WCWS games by an average of five runs.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including TV info and predictions.

More: OU softball rallies past Florida into WCWS finals on Jayda Coleman's walk-off home run

When is OU softball vs Texas in WCWS championship series?

Game 1: No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 | ESPN (Fubo)

Game 2: No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6 | ESPN (Fubo)

Game 3 (If necessary): No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 | ESPN (Fubo)

More: WCWS fan guide: Tickets, parking and policies & how to get to NCAA softball at Devon Park

How to watch, listen to OU vs Texas in 2024 Women's College World Series

TV: ESPN (Fubo)

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

More: OU softball vs Texas: Schedule, how to buy tickets for Women's College World Series finals

OU vs Texas predictions in WCWS championship series

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

"OU showed incredible toughness against Florida on Tuesday with its back against the wall, which isn't a position it's used to. But now it'll face a rested Texas team that has been on fire throughout the WCWS. The Longhorns are 3-0 in the tournament, and they've outscored their opponents 15-0. I'm giving the slight edge to Texas, which has showcased more pitching depth this WCWS with Teagan Kavan and Mac Morgan."

Series prediction: Texas 2, Oklahoma 1

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman

"What's the Ric Flair line? More or less to be the champion, you have to beat the champion. The Sooners are three-time defending champs for a reason. Even when they're faced with the pressure of trailing in an elimination game, they rarely rattle. While the Longhorns are a deserving No. 1 seed, they didn't overpower the Sooners in winning two of three games in Austin in the regular season. (The Sooners outscored the Longhorns 7-6 in the series, after all.) And OU looked very impressive in a 5-1 win against UT in the Big 12 Tournament title game."

Series prediction: Oklahoma 2, Texas 1

More: Mussatto: OU softball isn't ready to give up its Women's College World Series crown yet

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball vs Texas prediction in WCWS championship series