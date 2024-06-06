OU softball vs Texas prediction for WCWS championship Game 2: Can Sooners win NCAA title?

Coach Patty Gasso already has a dynasty with the OU softball team, but a win Thursday night against Texas would give her something no team in NCAA history has accomplished.

The Sooners can become the first team to win four consecutive Women's College World Series titles.

After rolling to an 8-3 win over the Longhorns in Game 1 on Wednesday night, the Sooners can wrap up their four-peat with a two-game sweep Thursday night.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including TV info and predictions.

When is OU softball vs Texas in WCWS championship series?

Game 1: Oklahoma 8, Texas 3

Game 2: No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6 | ESPN (Fubo)

Game 3 (If necessary): No. 1 Texas vs No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday, June 7 | ESPN (Fubo)

How to watch, listen to OU vs Texas in WCWS championship series

TV: ESPN (Fubo)

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

OU vs Texas predictions in Game 2 of WCWS championship series

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman

Texas had a lot going for it entering Game 1 on Wednesday. The Longhorns were rested after getting Tuesday off, and their pitching staff hadn't allowed a run yet in three WCWS games. But none of that seemed to matter against OU, which asserted its dominance with consistent hitting at the plate and another strong performance inside the circle by Kelly Maxwell. The Sooners looked like a championship team, and I'm picking them to win a fourth straight title on Thursday.

Prediction: Oklahoma 6, Texas 4

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman

It just feels like the greatest senior class in college softball history is destined to leave OU as the first group to win four consecutive NCAA titles in the sport, right? On the ropes against Florida, the Sooners chipped away until senior Jayda Coleman blasted an opposite-field home run to win it. Facing the Longhorns in Game 1 of the WCWS finals, senior Tiare Jennings set the tone with a two-run homer in the first inning. Texas emptied the bullpen Wednesday night and it didn't seem like there was an answer. Texas is a really good team, no doubt. But you have to wonder if the Sooners are in the Longhorns' heads, given some of the mental errors from Game 1. It just feels like a sweep.

Prediction: Oklahoma 7, Texas 2

