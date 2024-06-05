OU softball vs Texas keys, projected lineups for Women's College World Series finals

The No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns will face the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in the championship finals of the Women's College World Series.

The best-of-three series begins with Game 1 at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN). Texas (55-8) is searching for its first national championship in program history, while OU (57-7) is looking to win its fourth straight title.

Here's a preview of the championship series, including keys and the projected lineup for each team:

Keys for Texas in the Women's College World Series championship finals

Command the strike zone with Teagan Kavan

Texas has outscored its opponents 15-0 in the WCWS. Opposing batters have had no answer for freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan, who continues to showcase her extremely effective changeup. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year has 15 strikeouts under her belt in 14 innings pitched. And if Kavan can continue to command the strike zone against OU, Texas will be in great shape.

Utilize speed on the bases

Texas' speed on the bases has been a key weapon during the WCWS. The Longhorns have stolen a base in two of their three games. Texas also earned a 1-0 win over Stanford in the semifinals on Monday thanks to some aggressive base running by Alyssa Washington, who slid home on a squeeze bunt by Ashton Maloney in the top of the seventh inning.

Keys for OU in the Women's College World Series championship finals

Find pitching production outside of Kelly Maxwell

OU has leaned on the arm of Maxwell during its WCWS run. The graduate pitcher has allowed six earned runs in 18 2/3 innings pitched, and she boasts 23 strikeouts. But the rest of the Sooners' pitching staff has given up a combined nine earned runs in six innings pitched. If Maxwell, who threw 148 pitches Tuesday, gets any breaks during the championship series, her supporting cast must deliver.

Get the freshmen involved

OU's senior class has received plenty of praise, and for good reason. The group has helped the Sooners win three straight national championships. But if OU wants to complete the first four-peat in college softball history, it has to get freshmen such as Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering involved. They went a combined 5 for 6 at the plate with three RBIs, one home run and a double in a 6-5 semifinal win over Florida on Tuesday.

Texas vs OU projected lineups in Women's College World Series championship finals

Texas

Bella Dayton, senior

Mia Scott, junior

Viviana Martinez, sophomore

Reese Atwood, sophomore

Katie Stewart, freshman

Kayden Henry, freshman

Alyssa Washington, senior

Joley Mitchell, senior

Ashton Maloney, redshirt sophomore

Oklahoma

Jayda Coleman, senior

Tiare Jennings, senior

Ella Parker, freshman

Alyssa Brito, senior

Kinzie Hansen, graduate student

Kasidi Pickering, freshman

Rylie Boone, senior

Cydney Sanders, junior

Avery Hodge, sophomore

Ace pitchers for Texas vs OU in Women's College World Series championship finals

Texas: Teagan Kavan

Texas has leaned on Kavan, who won the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award this season. Kavan has appeared in two games during the Longhorns' WCWS run. She hasn't allowed any runs in 14 innings pitched, and she has racked up 15 strikeouts along the way.

OU: Kelly Maxwell

OU's top pitcher is Maxwell, who earned an All-Big 12 first-team selection this season. The graduate pitcher and Oklahoma State transfer has appeared in three games during the Sooners' WCWS run. Maxwell has allowed six earned runs in 18 ⅔ innings pitched, and she has recorded 23 strikeouts in the process.

