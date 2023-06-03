OU softball score vs Tennessee in 2023 Women's College World Series live updates

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Tennessee Volunteers in the winner's bracket of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series on Saturday. Here's what you need to know:

More: How does OU softball stay in the moment and relieve stress? 'Celebrate the little things'

How to watch OU softball vs. Tennessee in WCWS

WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

TV: ABC

Watch: Kinzie Hansen hits two-run home run, OU leads Tennessee 5-0

OU catcher Kinzie Hansen extended the Sooners' lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run.

Who let the 𝐝𝐚𝐰𝐠𝐬 out⁉️ @kinziehansen



B3 | OU 5, TENN 0 | 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/RHa51BQngP — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 3, 2023

More: How will OU softball fare vs. Tennessee? Sooners 'don’t always have to hit home runs' to win

Advertisement

Watch: Tiare Jennings gives Sooners 3-0 lead vs. Volunteers

After threatening in the first inning but coming up empty, the Sooners broke through in the bottom of the second against the Volunteers with Tiare Jennings blasting a three-run home run.

OU vs. Tennessee score in NCAA softball tournament WCWS

More: NCAA softball tournament 2023: Schedule, bracket, game times, TV info, previous champions

Advertisement

OU vs. Tennessee softball live updates & highlights

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners

More: How will OU softball fare vs. Tennessee? Sooners 'don’t always have to hit home runs' to win

Carlson: How does OU softball stay in the moment and relieve stress? 'Celebrate the little things'

More: Ex-OU softball players Zaida Puni, Mackenzie Donihoo to face old team with Tennessee in WCWS

'Just a boss': OU softball ace Jordy Bahl dominated Stanford, but don't take it for granted

'Here we go': How Rylie Boone, Jayda Coleman ignited OU softball rally past Stanford in WCWS opener

Advertisement

Carlson: What could make the WCWS even greater? How about Bedlam for the NCAA title?

Tramel: How will OU softball fare in new league after exiting Big 12? SEC coaches chime in

More: How did Haley Lee — OU softball's motorcycle riding, tattooed slugger — fit in with Sooners?

Tramel: Patty Gasso's legacy continues to build as OU softball keeps rolling into WCWS

Tramel: OU softball coach Patty Gasso catches Bud Wilkinson with Sooners' magic number, 47

More: Haley Lee gets 'golden egg' for grand slam as OU softball routs Clemson, ties NCAA record

'Oklahoma's a special group': Mike Candrea unsurprised Sooners may break his Arizona team's NCAA record

Advertisement

More: How is Jocelyn Alo's influence on OU softball still paying off? Ask Tiare Jennings

More: How did Clemson Tigers get to NCAA softball super regional? Meet Oklahoma Sooners' foe

Tramel's ScissorTales: NCAA softball parity arrives — except at the top, with OU

Carlson: How does Patty Gasso feel about OU softball leaving Marita Hynes Field? 'It's bittersweet'

More: How did OU softball get to verge of NCAA-record win streak? 'Don’t have the selfishness'

More: What's the most impressive number from OU softball's 46-game winning streak?

More: OU softball run-rules California to reach NCAA Tournament super regional, extends winning streak to 46

Advertisement

More: OU softball routs Missouri to reach NCAA Tournament regional final, push winning streak to 45

Carlson: OU softball gave a girl an escape after the Moore tornado. Ten years later, their bond remains.

More: OU softball run-rules Hofstra in NCAA Tournament opener, extends winning streak to 44 games

More: For OU softball, facing Haley Lee 'felt like going against Jocelyn Alo.' Patty Gasso is more comfortable now.

Carlson: Why does OU pitcher Alex Storako wear a green ribbon? Mental health awareness 'hits home'

More: Can anyone stop OU softball early in NCAA Tournament? Meet Norman Regional opponents

Advertisement

Carlson: 64 things to know about the NCAA softball tournament before the 64-team field starts Friday

More: OU softball earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Hofstra in regional

Carlson: Will Bedlam softball continue after OU moves to SEC? Both coaches are for it, but it's complicated

More: 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament regional and Women's College World Series predictions

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs Tennessee softball score updates in Women's College World Series