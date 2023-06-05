OU softball score vs. Stanford: Live updates of WCWS semifinal between Sooners, Cardinal

The Oklahoma Sooners face the Stanford Cardinal in the semifinals of the NCAA softball Women's College World Series on Monday. The Sooners need only one win to advance to the WCWS finals. If Stanford wins, the teams will play a second semifinal about 30 minutes after the final out of the first game. Here's what you need to know:

More: OU softball vs. Stanford: Three keys for Sooners to reach WCWS championship series

Top third: Jayda Coleman homers; OU softball tied with Stanford

Jayda Coleman leads off the third inning with a home run to center field. It's OU 2, Stanford 2.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐉 jack 🚀 @jaydac00



T3 | OU 2, Stanford 2 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/IcwzfehPdC — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 5, 2023

Top second: Sooners cut into WCWS deficit on Torres' sac fly

Alynah Torres drives in a run with a sac fly. Sooners deficit down to 2-1 with two out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom first: Stanford takes 2-0 lead on OU softball

Kylie Chung blasted a two-run HR to left and the Sooners are down 2-0 to Stanford.

More: OU softball vs. Stanford: Three keys for Sooners to reach WCWS championship series

Advertisement

WCWS: OU vs. Stanford score in NCAA softball tournament

More: NCAA softball tournament 2023: Schedule, bracket, game times, TV info, previous champions

OU vs. Stanford softball live updates & highlights

A Twitter List by jeffpattOKC

How to watch OU softball vs. Stanford in WCWS

WHEN: 11 a.m. Monday

WHERE: USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: ESPN+

What to know about the Oklahoma Sooners

More: How will OU softball fare vs. Tennessee? Sooners 'don’t always have to hit home runs' to win

Carlson: How does OU softball stay in the moment and relieve stress? 'Celebrate the little things'

Advertisement

More: Ex-OU softball players Zaida Puni, Mackenzie Donihoo to face old team with Tennessee in WCWS

'Just a boss': OU softball ace Jordy Bahl dominated Stanford, but don't take it for granted

'Here we go': How Rylie Boone, Jayda Coleman ignited OU softball rally past Stanford in WCWS opener

Carlson: What could make the WCWS even greater? How about Bedlam for the NCAA title?

Tramel: How will OU softball fare in new league after exiting Big 12? SEC coaches chime in

More: How did Haley Lee — OU softball's motorcycle riding, tattooed slugger — fit in with Sooners?

Tramel: Patty Gasso's legacy continues to build as OU softball keeps rolling into WCWS

Advertisement

Tramel: OU softball coach Patty Gasso catches Bud Wilkinson with Sooners' magic number, 47

More: Haley Lee gets 'golden egg' for grand slam as OU softball routs Clemson, ties NCAA record

'Oklahoma's a special group': Mike Candrea unsurprised Sooners may break his Arizona team's NCAA record

More: How is Jocelyn Alo's influence on OU softball still paying off? Ask Tiare Jennings

More: How did Clemson Tigers get to NCAA softball super regional? Meet Oklahoma Sooners' foe

Tramel's ScissorTales: NCAA softball parity arrives — except at the top, with OU

Carlson: How does Patty Gasso feel about OU softball leaving Marita Hynes Field? 'It's bittersweet'

Advertisement

More: How did OU softball get to verge of NCAA-record win streak? 'Don’t have the selfishness'

More: What's the most impressive number from OU softball's 46-game winning streak?

More: OU softball run-rules California to reach NCAA Tournament super regional, extends winning streak to 46

More: OU softball routs Missouri to reach NCAA Tournament regional final, push winning streak to 45

Carlson: OU softball gave a girl an escape after the Moore tornado. Ten years later, their bond remains.

More: OU softball run-rules Hofstra in NCAA Tournament opener, extends winning streak to 44 games

More: For OU softball, facing Haley Lee 'felt like going against Jocelyn Alo.' Patty Gasso is more comfortable now.

Advertisement

Carlson: Why does OU pitcher Alex Storako wear a green ribbon? Mental health awareness 'hits home'

More: Can anyone stop OU softball early in NCAA Tournament? Meet Norman Regional opponents

Carlson: 64 things to know about the NCAA softball tournament before the 64-team field starts Friday

More: OU softball earns No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Hofstra in regional

Carlson: Will Bedlam softball continue after OU moves to SEC? Both coaches are for it, but it's complicated

More: 2023 NCAA Softball Tournament regional and Women's College World Series predictions

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU vs Stanford softball: WCWS semifinal score, updates, highlights