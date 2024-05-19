OU softball turns to Kelly Maxwell, Nicole May to put away Oregon, win NCAA regional

NORMAN — ”Narco,” the electronic song that has become a staple at sporting events around the world, roared through the Love’s Field speakers as Kelly Maxwell stepped into the circle.

Maxwell’s mission was to finish off former OU player and coach Melyssa Lombardi’s Oregon Ducks.

She did just that with seven pitches, recording her second save of the season Sunday as No. 2 OU defeated Oregon 3-2 to advance to its 14th consecutive NCAA softball super regional appearance.

"We were confident, we were confident yesterday," Lombardi said postgame. "Our timing was a little off, she's really good at what she does. Our preparation was right and we had some good opportunities and did some good things, we just needed a little more. She's a great pitcher."

The Sooners will take on the Tallahassee Regional winner from Thursday-Saturday or Friday-Sunday at Love’s Field. OU’s (52-6) win was its 16th consecutive in the NCAA Tournament.

OU's Nicole May throws a pitch against Oregon during the NCAA regional finals Sunday at Love's Field in Norman.

Nicole May started in the circle and allowed two runs, five hits and punched out six Ducks hitters across five innings. OU head coach Patty Gasso, who said May "went to another place" Sunday, inserted lefty Kelly Maxwell in the sixth inning to face Oregon’s (30-21) right-handed power hitter Ariel Carlson.

Maxwell appeared to have Carlson retired with a ground ball until the Ducks’ center fielder hustled to first and an errant throw soured above her head. The play was ruled a single.

Following a brilliant performance Saturday where Maxwell struck out eight across seven innings, the Sooners’ ace finished with two strikeouts in two innings on Sunday.

"All week long, we worked on being decisive," Maxwell said. "I think that was the word of the day and I think Nicole May started with that. I just wanted to pick her up in that moment and have her back and be decisive."

Jayda Coleman led the way for the Sooners with her bat. Coleman finished with a game-high three hits. She also added two runs scored and an RBI.

With its win, OU moves to 4-0 all-time against the Ducks in an NCAA Regional.

Here are more takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

OU's Jayda Coleman, right, celebrates a double next to Oregon's Paige Sinicki in the second inning of the NCAA regional finals Sunday at Love's Field in Norman.

Tiare Jennings drives in game-winning run

Following a two-run third inning from Oregon, OU seeked an offensive spark.

Who is better for the Sooners to look to than star shortstop Tiare Jennings? Jennings — one of the best power hitters in college softball history — continued her hot streak by singling to right center field, scoring Jayda Coleman and giving OU its lead back 3-2.

This season has been a challenging one for Jennings. Her numbers have dipped and she’s felt the pressures of a four-peat and the anxieties about her future after her senior year.

“This year, I definitely put a little too much pressure on myself," Jennings said after practice Wednesday.

After her home run on Saturday, Jennings sits one away from tying Lauren Chamberlain for third on the NCAA’s all-time list.

After Jennings drove in OU's third run of the game, the Ducks changed pitchers for the third time, replacing Taylour Spencer with Morgan Scott.

OU's Rylie Boone (0) and Kinzie Hansen (9) celebrate after a 3-2 win against Oregon on Sunday at Love's Field in Norman.

Patty Gasso, Melyssa Lombardi reflect on emotional regional

Following the Sooners' win, Lombardi and Gasso embraced on the field.

Lombardi spent 22 seasons on Gasso's staff at OU. While the competition remained intense, the two couldn't help but reminisce throughout the weekend.

"It was joy," Gasso said. "And it was bittersweet too."

Tears filled Lombardi's eyes inside the Love's Field postgame press conference room. She also confirmed she'll be rooting for the Sooners the rest of the way.

"We are all family," Lombardi said. "Our families have been together for a long time. We've been together for marriages, we've been together for deaths, we've been together for babies, we've been together for championships. We've been together for life. We have done life together for a long time so I thought it was a really special moment."

Ducks make it interesting in third inning

Entering the third inning with a 2-0 deficit, the Ducks rallied back.

Infielder Tehya Bird crushed a solo shot off May to left field, putting Oregon on the board.

"I thought both teams played well," Gasso said. "It should have been an entertaining game for anybody watching. Two teams fighting really hard and I thought pitching on both sides was really good. We had good defensive plays on both sides."

OU’s fielding issues flared up again briefly Sunday. The Ducks’ left fielder Kai Luschar beat the five-infielder shift with a single and later advanced to third base on Ariel Carlson’s single after the Sooners’ left fielder Kasidi Pickering's first error of the season.

OU right fielder Rylie Boone threw out Carlson at home and OU escaped the inning without more damage.

"I've never seen (Oregon) in person with (Lombardi) against us," Gasso said. "Just mad respect for their efforts."

OU's Tiare Jennings, left, celebrates a score next to Oregon's Emma Kauf in the first inning of Saturday's NCAA regional game at Love's Field in Norman.

What’s next

The Sooners’ hunt for their fourth consecutive national title continues.

Patty Gasso’s squad will compete in super regionals for the 22nd time in her career. OU’s opponent is still up in the air as Auburn vs. Florida State was pushed back for a third time Sunday and is currently scheduled for a 6 p.m. ET start.

"It was just a very hot, very hard fought game," Gasso said. "I'm proud of this group and the fact that we're getting to a super regional is not easy. It is not easy and now that it's over, I can tell you, I really was not comfortable with Oregon being here."

