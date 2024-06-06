OU softball turns to Karlie Keeney as starting pitcher vs Texas in WCWS finals Game 2

Karlie Keeney will start for OU in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series finals against Texas on Thursday night at Devon Park.

Nicole May is the only pitcher other than Kelly Maxwell to start a WCWS game in the circle for the Sooners this season.

Keeney has made just one appearance in the WCWS, throwing 1/3 of an inning in Monday’s loss to Florida.

She made one appearance against the Longhorns in the regular season, throwing one scoreless inning in the April 6 loss in Austin.

Keeney is 6-1 with a 1.66 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 59 innings.

Maxwell has pitched back-to-back complete games over the last two days for the Sooners, throwing a combined 267 pitches to earn wins over Florida and Texas.

LIVE UPDATES: OU softball vs Texas score updates in WCWS championship series Game 2

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball will start Karlie Keeney as pitcher vs Texas in WCWS