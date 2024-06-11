OU softball transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates for Sooners

NORMAN — OU softball has lost three players to the transfer portal.

The Sooners are coming off their fourth consecutive national title and head coach Patty Gasso made a promise to fans at the championship celebration on June 8.

“Just be patient, we’re losing 10 seniors,” Gasso said. “We’re going to rebuild this into something wonderful.”

Avery Hodge, infielder

Sophomore infielder Avery Hodge has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per a report June 10 by D1Softball's Justin McLeod.

Hodge, who shared playing time at second base with Alynah Torres, hit .284 in 74 at-bats for the Sooners in 2024. When Torres was injured against UCLA in the Women's College World Series, Hodge held her own, hitting a combined 4 for 12 against Florida and Texas.

Hodge's double in an elimination game against the Gators kept OU alive and Hodge represented the game-tying run when she scored.

With Torres out of eligibility, Hodge was expected to play a significant role for the Sooners next season. The Richmond, Texas, native will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Quincee Lilio, utility

Redshirt sophomore utility Quincee Lilio has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per a June 10 report by D1Softball's Justin McLeod.

Lilio didn't play much in 2024 and finished with a .129 batting average in 31 at-bats.

Lilio was ranked a top-five overall prospect in the 2022 class by Extra Inning Softball.

SJ Geurin, pitcher

Redshirt freshman left-hander SJ Geurin has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per a June 10 report by D1Softball's Justin McLeod.

Guerin pitched 10 innings at OU in 2024 and held a 0.70 earned run average. The last time Geurin pitched was April 12 in a loss to BYU.

Geurin redshirted for the Sooners in 2023.

