OU softball topples Texas as Kelly Maxwell, Sooners close in fourth-straight WCWS title

If Kelly Maxwell was feeling any significant effects of her 148-pitch performance in Tuesday’s win, she didn’t show it Wednesday.

Maxwell was excellent for the third consecutive game, settling in after a first-inning home run as OU moved a game away from an unprecedented fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series title with an 8-3 win over Texas on Wednesday at Devon Park.

After Mia Scott homered with one out in the first, it looked like the Sooners might be in a slugfest against the Longhorns as the two most powerful offenses in the sport squared off.

But while OU’s offense rocked right along, Maxwell settled in to keep Texas in check until the Sooners were up by six.

The Longhorns didn’t get another hit until the sixth, when a couple of singles led to two unearned runs.

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

Oklahoma pitcher Kelly Maxwell (28) pitches in the second inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

While the Longhorns’ pitching grabbed much of the attention coming in, throwing three consecutive shutouts to get into the championship series, it was Maxwell who stole the show in the circle Wednesday.

Maxwell (23-2) struck out eight and walked four in the complete-game victory, throwing 119 pitches.

OU gave Maxwell plenty of support, blasting three home runs in the first three innings to give the Sooners some breathing room.

Maxwell struck out Scott and Viviana Martinez to end the game and move the Sooners to the brink of history.

Here are three more takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

More: OU softball vs Texas recap: Sooners roll in Game 1 of WCWS finals, move one win from title

Tiare Jennings closes in on Jocelyn Alo

Tiare Jennings celebrated her birthday Wednesday by moving up in the WCWS record books, blasting Teagan Kavan’s 3-2 pitch out to left field in the first inning to put the Sooners’ up 2-0.

The home run was the 98th of Jennings' career and her 11th career WCWS home run, putting her one behind Jocelyn Alo for the WCWS record. Jennings is now two hits from tying Alo's WCWS career record for hits.

With her RBI single in the sixth, Jennings moved within one of tying Alo’s WCWS career record of 32 hits.

More: Oklahoma softball's Tiare Jennings hits 2-run home run vs. Texas, Longhorns' first runs allowed in WCWS

Sooners keep racking up home runs

In the third inning, Kinzie Hansen blasted Kavan’s 2-1 offering out to left field to put the Sooners up 4-1.

That score didn’t last long, as freshman Kasidi Pickering made it back-to-back off Longhorns’ starter Kavan to make it 5-1.

Hansen’s home run was her second of this WCWS and her seventh career WCWS homer, breaking a tie with former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain for third in the event’s history behind only Alo and Jennings.

OU has now hit 11 home runs in the WCWS, accounting for 19 of the Sooners' 24 runs in the WCWS.

The Sooners hold the WCWS record with 17 homers in 2022. OU hit 15 in 2021.

More: When do Oklahoma, Texas join SEC? WCWS championship is final meeting as Big 12 opponents

Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen (9) hits a home run in the third inning of the first game of the Women’s College World Series softball championship series between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Sooners benefit from Texas miscue

When Jayda Coleman swung and missed at Estelle Czech’s 3-2 pitch in the sixth, Texas catcher Reese Atwood flipped the ball in the air toward the circle to celebrate the third out of the inning.

The problem?

It was only the second out of the inning.

Avery Hodge, who was at second base, scrambled to third on the error.

The Sooners made Texas pay, as Tiare Jennings followed with an RBI single to make it 7-1 Sooners.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball beats Texas in Game 1 of WCWS finals on Kelly Maxwell gem