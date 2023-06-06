OU softball team decries double standard of women celebrating ahead of WCWS finals

Alyssa Brito is unrepentant.

The OU third baseman knows that when she slams the bat to the dirt, lets out a scream and waves her arms wildly following a walk — no matter how innocuous the situation may seem — that some outside of the Sooners’ program are not going to be happy.

That emotion has helped fuel Brito and the top-seeded Sooners' run to the best-of-three Women’s College World Series finals against Florida State, which begins 7 p.m. Wednesday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

OU has made a habit of reveling in successes, no matter how small. Brito and Jayda Coleman, who are two of the most fiery OU softball players, both said on Wednesday that they aren't about to change, even if they face criticism.

“I’m going to stay being who I am and stay true to who I am, and if that passion that I have offends anyone, it’s just kind of like, ‘OK, I’m not going to allow anyone to kind of change my game,” Brito said.

But OU coach Patty Gasso said there’s also a double standard in how women who show outward emotion during games are treated vs. male athletes who act similarly.

“One thing I’ve told these guys is … you must be unapologetic about the energy and the celebrations that you have because women have worked so hard to get here, yet still get judged for those things,” Gasso said.

“That’s the way we play, and that’s what people enjoy. Or you don’t. You either like it or you don’t, but we’re not going to apologize for these players knowing the game and celebrating it the right way.”

Still, OU's celebrations don't sit right with some — particularly fans of other programs — and they have made their opinions known, especially on social media.

“Also Alyssa Brito may be the most annoying player I’ve ever seen on tv in any sport tbh,” one person wrote on Twitter this week.

There are plenty more, including after Jayda Coleman celebrated her intentional walk in the ninth inning of Monday’s semifinal game against Stanford, just before Tiare Jennings delivered the tie-breaking two-run double.

“So tired of the #Oklahoma softball team,” another posted. “So cocky and screaming and carrying on over everything. Slamming bat to ground from an intentional walk? Always trying to rub it in it seems.”

Part of that reaction comes from the Sooners’ success, winning the past two WCWS titles and on the verge of a third consecutive and carrying an NCAA-record 51-game winning streak into the championship series.

Sooners shortstop Grace Lyons wants it to be clear that OU’s celebrations aren’t about showing anyone up.

“We never mean it disrespectfully or against anyone else,” Lyons said. “It’s in our circle. So what we do is to bring passion to our circle, and it’s never against anyone else.

“That’s not how we play. People may take it that way, but it’s all for our own joy and passion, never to tear down anyone else.”

Brito said she has seen some of the reactions, but isn’t fazed by them.

“I think the great thing is we can put our phone down and not even look at it,” Brito said. “I think understanding that no one’s ever going to be happy no matter what, you can’t satisfy anyone. That’s not why we play this game, and that’s not why we’re here doing what we’re doing is to satisfy anyone.”

Coleman, like Brito, is among the most expressive Sooners on the field.

“I really don’t get it,” Coleman said. “I think we continuously in softball itself are just breaking barriers. I’ve seen it with my own eyes. I feel like it’s just very disappointing to just see people trying to tear us down in that type of way.

“Maybe not tearing us down, but just kind of making it into a negative light when you’re seeing the MLB players doing the exact same thing, the NBA or the NFL throwing their helmets or having emotion. Why can’t we have emotion? We’re at the same stake as them. We’re athletes just like them. Why can we not wear our emotions on our sleeves?”

Coleman wasn’t done.

“It really disappoints me on the double standard and just seeing how male athletes slide with things and how female athletes don’t. Hopefully that stuff will change very soon.”

WCWS championship series

WHAT: Best-of-three finals for NCAA softball title

WHO: Oklahoma (59-1) vs. Florida State (58-9)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday (if necessary)

TV: ESPN

