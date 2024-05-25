OU softball sweeps Florida State in NCAA Super Regional as Sooners earn WCWS bid

NORMAN — OU centerfielder Jayda Coleman drifted back, feeling for the wall as Hannah Coor helped Coleman get the timing right.

Coleman has made a habit of robbing home runs, though most of that has come at the Women’s College World Series.

This time, Coleman did it at Love’s Field, and helped send the second-seeded Sooners back to Oklahoma City.

Coleman robbed Florida State freshman Jaysoni Beachum of a home run to lead off the fifth inning and OU beat the Seminoles 4-2 to win the super regional and earn yet another WCWS appearance.

OU is in the Women’s College World Series for the 17th time in program history and the eighth consecutive time.

Oklahoma State is the only other team with an active WCWS streak of more than one season entering this weekend’s action. The Cowgirls have made the past four WCWS.

Beachum had already hurt OU, blasting a solo shot in the third to tie the game.

She looked like she’d done it again the lead off the fifth, blasting Karlie Keeney's 3-2 pitch deep to right field.

But Coleman did it again, timing her leap perfectly to rob Beachum of a second home run and keep the Sooners up 4-1.

Coleman's play became even bigger a batter later when Kalei Harding smashed a solo homer way out down the left-field line to make it 4-2.

Sooners' fans started chanting "Jayda, Jayda" as Coleman celebrated the play with her outfield teammates. The fans chanted Coleman's name again after the inning ended.

In each of the past two WCWS Championship Series, Coleman has robbed a home run.

In 2022, it was Texas’ Courtney Day who fell victim to Coleman’s robbery.

Last season, it was Harding who was the victim.

Harding’s homer was the last run of the game, as Nicole May came on to throw the last two innings and send the Sooners back to OKC.

Here’s three more quick takeaways from the win:

More: OU softball legend Lauren Chamberlain reflects on Tiare Jennings tying her on HR list

Sooners start with Kierston Deal

After not pitching in last week’s regional, sophomore Kierston Deal got the call to start in the circle Friday.

Deal made it through the first two innings scoreless but quickly ran into problems in the third, surrendering a home run to Beachum to lead off the inning, followed by a single to right by Kalei Harding.

After a deep flyout, Karlie Keeney came on to replace Deal.

Deal struggled to get ahead, throwing a first-pitch ball to nine of the 12 hitters she faced.

During the in-game interview on ESPN2, Sooners coach Patty Gasso said Keeney’s ability to keep the ball on the ground played into going to Keeney in that situation.

More: OU softball run-rules Florida State, sets record with 17th straight NCAA Tournament win

Freshmen lead the way

As Kasidi Pickering’s towering fly to left carried and carried, the roar built.

OU had just taken the lead, but it was the Sooners’ freshman’s two-run shot in the fifth that lifted the lid off the Love’s Field crowd.

It was a big day for OU’s freshman duo.

Pickering was 2 for 4, while Ella Parker was 2 for 2 with a run and two walks.

With runners on the corners in the third, Parker took off from first, getting caught in a rundown.

Parker was tagged out, but the play allowed Tiare Jennings to come racing in from third for the game’s first run.

Parker was at the center of the Sooners’ first run in the fifth, stealing second as a wild pitch sailed by, allowing Coleman to come around.

More: Watch: Oklahoma softball's Jayda Coleman robs a Florida State home run in NCAA Tournament

Oklahoma players celebrate after a softball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Florida State Seminoles in Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional in the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field, Friday, May 24, 2024. Oklahoma won 4-2 to advance to the Women's College World Series.

Up next: Duke or Missouri

The Sooners will open the WCWS on Thursday against either Duke or Missouri.

OU beat Duke 3-0 on Feb. 8 in their second game of the season.

The Blue Devils beat the Tigers 6-3 in Friday’s first game of the Columbia Super Regional.

The times for the opening game will be announced later this weekend.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball beats Florida State in NCAA Super Regional, earns WCWS bid