OU softball star Jayda Coleman's 'game-changing' heroics continue in WCWS vs Duke

OU softball was in a rough spot in the top of the fourth inning Thursday at Devon Park.

Duke loaded the bases down three runs with Gisele Tapia representing the leading run at the plate. Feeling pressure, the Sooners replaced starter Kelly Maxwell with sophomore Kierston Deal aiming to record the final out of the inning. Tapia lifted a fly ball to center field, the worst part of the field possible to hit against OU.

Jayda Coleman struck again.

Coleman's legendary heroics were again on display in the Sooners' first game of the Women's College World Series after a diving catch saved multiple runs and fueled OU's 9-1 victory over Duke. Coleman didn't limit herself to defense either, finishing 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base.

"The catalyst today was Jayda Coleman," OU head coach Patty Gasso said. "She was really doing a great job in the leadoff spot as well."

By the end of her collegiate career, Coleman will have enough miraculous snags for a greatest hits compilation. Just last week against Florida State in super regionals, Coleman robbed a home run while backpedaling and leaping over the fence, colliding into the outfield padding.

Seminoles coach Lonni Alameda joked Coleman probably has a Florida State highlight reel by now as she seemingly robs a home run in every matchup between the two programs.

It's not just FSU, Coleman executes must-see plays every time she touches the field. Duke was Coleman's victim Thursday.

"We had bases loaded, she really worked the count and was a few inches away from that ball dropping in and scoring runs," Duke head coach Marissa Young said. "But that's what great teams do, they show up and make big plays. She's done that time and time again for them and unfortunately the ball didn't bounce our way."

Coleman's grab not only saved the game for the Sooners but also took every ounce of momentum the Blue Devils possessed heading into the latter innings. Gasso made it a point to shout out her star outfielder because she felt like Coleman wasn't being asked about enough.

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman (24) makes a diving catch in the fourth inning of the Women's College World Series game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Duke at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May, 30, 2024.

Coleman's unreal athleticism is becoming routine. But the impact she had on Thursday's game can't be overlooked.

It's just what she does.

"Game-winning, game-changing one way or another," Gasso said. "She doesn't make the play, a rally is created. She does make the play, momentum comes into our dugout. She waits for those. Sometimes, I think she doesn't run as fast as she would (so she can make these plays). She's an incredible athlete. I don't know how many runs she's saved.

"That would be an interesting analytic. How many runs she has saved over the course of the season. She loves these big moments, she's her best in these situations, in this venue and in this World Series. It's her favorite thing to do, we're going to rally behind her and let her lead us."

OU vs. UCLA

2 p.m. Saturday at Devon Park (ABC)

