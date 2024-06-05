For OU softball star Jayda Coleman's parents, WCWS walk-off HR brings added joy in win

Moments after OU center fielder Jayda Coleman’s walk-off solo home run in extra innings, a Devon Park usher approached her parents in the Sooners’ family section.

The stadium worker assured Deana and Cedric, who still couldn’t contain their excitement and were being attacked with hugs and high fives, that staffers were working on retrieving the game-winning ball for them. It’s a Women’s College World Series tradition that each home run ball is tracked down and given to the family of the player who hit it.

Having the ball that gave OU a 6-5 win over Florida on Tuesday afternoon in the WCWS semifinals and sent it to its fifth consecutive WCWS championship series was the least of the family’s concerns. Seconds earlier, they were overcome with nerves when Jayda lifted a pitch high in the air toward the left field wall.

“I was blowing, it was so close,” Deana told The Oklahoman moments after Jayda’s walk-off home run. “I've seen my daughter personally rob so many home runs so I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ She could have jumped up there and robbed it, so I was scared to death the whole time.”

Gators left fielder Korbe Otis had a read on it and leapt, but Coleman’s power swing pushed the ball just inches beyond Otis’ reach.

More: Mussatto: OU softball isn't ready to give up its Women's College World Series crown yet

Vanessa Dalton, an OU fan, was seated right there in the left field bleachers and said the play was as close as it gets.

“It was in slow motion,“ Dalton said. “It was different but it came directly at us and then all of a sudden you see it drop right behind the glove and past the fence right in front of us.

“We literally tried not to fall out of the stands jumping up and down.”

For much of Tuesday’s game, it appeared the Colemans were watching their daughter’s final game in a crimson and cream jersey. The Sooners fell behind 2-0, 4-2 and 5-2 before their miraculous comeback win.

In the bottom of the sixth, Avery Hodge doubled and Coleman had a chance to tie the game but popped out.

After the at bat in the sixth, Coleman slammed her bat and screamed with anger. She jolted off the field into the dugout, aiming to come to terms with what wasn’t working for her bat.

“I had been a little frustrated all game,” Coleman said. “Obviously, I just want to do anything to help my team.”

OU softball vs Texas: Schedule, how to buy tickets for Women's College World Series finals

OU outfielder Jayda Coleman (24) rounds second after walk-off home run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 win against Florida in the Women's College World Series semifinals Tuesday at Devon Park.

Coleman’s heroics ultimately positioned the Sooners against Texas for a Red River Rivalry championship series for the second time in three years. She earned her redemption and further cemented a legacy that was already among the giants in Sooners history.

“It's huge,” said Deana, who gets to hang on every pitch of Jayda’s games at least two more times. “I think all the seniors were pressing because they just wanted it so bad for everybody. They just looked like they relaxed …. and just kept working and I'm so proud of them.”

As OU players swarmed Coleman upon crossing home plate, likewise a line of team parents formed in the stands in front of the Colemans. Ella Parker’s and Tiare Jennings' parents hugged the couple.

Engulfed by emotion when the usher approached with good news, the Colemans weren’t too concerned about a yellow ball — the 47th home run of their daughter’s career.

Jayda had called game — and kept alive her teams chance to say they’re the first team to four-peat.

“We told the usher we don't care,” Deana said. “We’ll take the dub, we don’t care about no ball. The dub for OU, that is it.”

More: OU softball rallies past Florida into WCWS finals on Jayda Coleman's walk-off home run

WCWS championship series

At Devon Park. All games on ESPN.

Game 1: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Game 2: No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (If necessary): No. 1 Texas vs. No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 p.m. Friday

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball's win in WCWS is very special for Jayda Coleman's parents