OU softball: Sooners sweep doubleheader at Houston

Feb. 22—Oklahoma softball picked up a pair of wins against Houston Sunday afternoon.

The No. 2 Sooners (6-0) topped the Cougars 12-4 in six innings in Game 1 and held on for a 5-3 victory in Game 2 to sweep the doubleheader.

The Sooners got off to an inauspicious start Sunday in their first of two games with the Cougars. Houston's Sarah Queen hit a three-run homer in the first frame to put OU behind for the first time this season.

The Sooners wouldn't trail for long, scoring five runs in the top of the second. First, Grace Green sent a two-run shot to left field, plating Lynnsie Elam. Tiare Jennings then scored Mackenzie Donihoo on an RBI single and Jocelyn Alo added a two-run single to put OU ahead 5-3.

The Cougars posted their second home run of the game in the bottom of the third before allowing seven unanswered runs through the final three frames. Both Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo and Donihoo homered during the stretch.

Houston kept Game 2 closer, leading as late as the start of the fifth inning.

The Sooners struck first in Game 2 behind Alo's second home run of the day.

The Cougars scored twice to take the lead in the bottom of the third. A Grace Lyons three-run homer in the top of the fifth, however, would put the Sooners up for good.

OU's Nicole May earned the start in OU's second game. She struck out eight batters and allowed three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

The Sooners will finish their trip to Houston with an 11 a.m. clash today with Tarleton State.

Joe Buettner

405-366-3580

Follow me @JoeBuettner

jbuettner@normantranscript.com