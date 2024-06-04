OU softball slugger Ella Parker collides with Florida's Skylar Wallace in WCWS semifinal

OU designated player Ella Parker rounded first base and headed toward second.

Parker had smacked a ball to the wall to lead off the fifth inning of OU’s game Tuesday against Florida in a win-or-go-home contest in the Women’s College World Series at Devon Park before colliding with Gators infielder Skylar Wallace at second base.

Parker was down after taking what appeared like a shoulder to the head and exited the game.

Umpires reviewed the play for malicious contact but confirmed there was none.

Maya Bland is pinch running for Parker.

The Sooners trail Florida 5-4 in the bottom of the fifth.

Wallace was called for obstruction on the play, which was ruled a single and error on Wallace.

