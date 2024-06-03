OU softball slips up vs Florida with shot at WCWS finals on the line, forcing rematch

OU coach Patty Gasso rolled the dice.

It didn’t work out.

Gasso opted to go with Nicole May in the circle in Monday’s Women’s College World Series semifinal matchup with Florida at Devon Park instead of Kelly Maxwell.

May struggled out of the gate, and the Sooners are facing elimination for the first time since 2022 after OU’s 9-3 loss to the Gators.

The if-necessary game, originally scheduled for Monday immediately following the first game, was pushed back to Tuesday due to a lengthy rain delay earlier in the day.

Florida outfielder Kendra Falby (27) celebrates scoring in the second inning during her team's Women’s College World Series semifinal game against Oklahoma at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Monday, June 3, 2024.

The Sooners (56-7) had their NCAA-record 20-game NCAA Tournament winning streak snapped with the loss. OU’s 11-game overall winning streak was snapped as well.

With the schedule giving alternating days off, it seemed likely Maxwell would be in the circle once again Monday.

Maxwell was excellent in Saturday’s 1-0 win over UCLA, throwing seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out a season-high 11.

But Gasso decided to go with the veteran May to start.

May had been excellent for the most part of late, with two scoreless innings against Florida State in the super regional-clinching victory and 1 2/3 scoreless innings against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament title game.

But May was off early, allowing a first-inning run on a pair of hits, surrendering two home runs — including an inside-the-parker — in the second before allowing back-to-back hits in the third to drive her out of the game.

Kierston Deal went the rest of the way, allowing five runs in four innings as Florida scored in each of the first five.

The Sooners were just 3 of 19 (.158) with runners on base.

Here are three other takeaways from the loss:

Florida pitcher Keagan Rothrock (7) pitches in the first inning during a Women’s College World Series semifinal game between Oklahoma (OU) and Florida at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Baserunning mistake costs OU a run

With one out in the second and a runner on third, Rylie Boone smoked a ball to center field that looked like a no-doubt RBI hit.

But Florida center fielder Kendra Falby raced back toward the wall and leaped, grabbing Boone’s liner.

Instead of tagging up, though, Kasidi Pickering was more than a third of the way down the line. Pickering had to scramble back to third, giving Falby enough time to get it in and keep the Sooners off the board.

Cydney Sanders followed with a strikeout to end the OU threat.

Kendra Falby inside-the-park home run extends Gators’ lead

Falby had already had herself a day by the time she dug into the batters’ box with two outs in the second.

Earlier in the inning, Falby had tracked down Boone’s hard liner. In the first, she made a nice catch on a hard-hit Tiare Jennings ball.

Falby had been scuffling at the plate as of late, going 0 for her last 20.

So it was no surprise when she opted to go with a slap against Nicole May and the Sooners.

OU left fielder Rylie Boone raced in to try to catch the ball, laying out with a dive.

But Boone was late getting there, and the ball scooted past her into the left-field corner as Falby sprinted around the bases, easily coming home to score.

The inside-the-park homer was just the third in WCWS history and the first since OU’s Callie Parsons against Louisiana in 2014.

The only other WCWS inside-the-park home run was by UCLA’s Andrea Duran against Texas in 2006.

The unexpected inside-the-parker confused event staff, who typically track down home run balls and deliver them to the player’s family in the stands.

Falby’s home run ball was instead put into a bucket with others, though a ball was eventually retrieved from the bucket and presented to Falby’s family, according to the TV broadcast.

Alynah Torres out of the lineup

After her scary injury in Saturday’s win over UCLA, OU second baseman Alynah Torres was out of the lineup Monday, with Avery Hodge starting in her place.

Sooners coach Patty Gasso said on the TV broadcast that Torres had blood in her eye that affected her vision.

Hodge belted a double with one out in the fifth.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball win streak ends vs Florida, forcing WCWS semifinal rematch