OU softball shuts out UCLA as Kelly Maxwell pitches Sooners into WCWS semifinals

It wasn’t going to be easy for Kelly Maxwell or OU.

With two outs in the seventh, UCLA star Maya Brady dug into the batter’s box against Maxwell.

Brady finally put the ball into fair territory against Maxwell, but Maxwell won both the battle and the war, getting Brady to ground out to second and finish off her gem of a complete game and give the Sooners a 1-0 win over UCLA in the Women’s College World Series to move within one win of advancing to the championship series.

Maxwell struck out a season-high 11 in the victory, including striking out Brady thrice.

Brady has struck out just 16 times this season entering Saturday’s game, and the only pitcher to strike her out even twice in a game this season was Stanford superstar NiJaree Canady.

Oklahoma's Kelly Maxwell (28) pitches during a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Brady hadn’t struck out three times in a game since 2021.

The Sooners (56-6) have won 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament games, extending their NCAA record.

OU will have Sunday off before playing at 11 a.m. Monday for a chance to advance to the championship series.

The Sooners would have two chances to win one game to advance.

OU will take on either Alabama, Texas or Florida.

Alabama will play the Texas-Florida loser Sunday in an elimination game for the chance to play the Sooners.

UCLA (43-11) will take on Stanford in an elimination game Sunday.

The shutout was Maxwell’s second seven-inning shutout of the season.

Here are two other quick takeaways from the Sooners’ win:

Tiare Jennings gives Sooners offense they needed

UCLA starter Kaitlyn Terry mostly mowed down OU’s high-powered offense.

But Tiare Jennings gave Terry a ride in the third to put the Sooners ahead.

Bruins’ center fielder Janelle Meono tracked Jennings’ high fly to lead off the inning to the wall and leaped, crashing down to the warning track and leaving many wondering for a moment if it was a home run or Meono had made a highlight-reel catch.

But Meono hung her head and the umpire quickly signaled a home run as the Sooners poured out of their dugout in celebration.

The home run was Jennings’ ninth career WCWS home run.

Jennings entered the day already in second place in WCWS history, behind only former teammate Jocelyn Alo. Alo hit 12 career WCWS home runs.

The RBI extended Jennings’ WCWS record to 30.

Oklahoma second baseman Tiare Jennings (23) celebrates after hitting a home run in the third inning of a Women's College World Series softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Alynah Torres leaves game

With one out and runners at first and second in the third, UCLA’s Jadelyn Allchin sent a towering fly ball over the infield.

OU second baseman Alynah Torres camped under it, but lost the ball near the end.

It crashed into Torres’ face, shattering her sunglasses.

The ball bounced all the way into four territory, where it was fielded by Sooners’ catcher Kinzie Hansen.

While umpires immediately signaled the infield fly call, there was some confusion as runners advanced a base, Janelle Meono raced toward third and Allchin remained at first.

Hansen held onto the ball as Meono scrambled back to second without a throw.

Torres was replaced by Avery Hodge at second and Kelly Maxwell struck out Sharlize Palacios to end the Bruins’ threat.

