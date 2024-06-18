OU softball outfielder Hannah Coor to undergo second back surgery

NORMAN — OU outfielder Hannah Coor announced Monday via Instagram she's having a second back surgery.

Coor hit .211 with a home run and eight RBIs in 63 games this season for the national champion Sooners. Coor underwent back surgery after playing four games in 2023.

"This season was one of the most fun and exciting ones yet, but also extremely tough," Coor wrote Monday. "One of the hardest ones. The fight and strength that were displayed this season will always be the biggest win for me and something I will remember for the rest of my life. Pain is no one's friend, and I am so ready to get rid of mine!"

Last fall, OU head coach Patty Gasso said Coor was still dealing with back issues. Coor scored a run in OU's June 4 win over Florida during the Women's College World Series.

Coor played for the O.C. Batbusters-Stith travel ball squad prior to her time in Norman and is expected to be a significant contributor once she returns.

