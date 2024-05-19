OU softball live score updates vs Oregon in NCAA Tournament regional final

Coach Patty Gasso and the second-seeded Oklahoma Sooners are facing Oregon with a spot in the NCAA softball tournament super regionals on the line Sunday in the Norman Regional final. The Ducks will need to beat the Sooners twice on Sunday in order to advance, while OU just needs one win.

OU softball live score updates vs. Oregon

OU softball highlights vs. Oregon

Mid 3: OU 2, Oregon 0

Taylour Spencer recorded a one-two-three inning herself.

Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen flew out and Rylie Boone grounded out to second base.

End 2: OU 2, Oregon 0

Nicole May recored another three up, three down inning.

The Sooners' right-hander punched out Katie Flannery and forced a line out and a pop out. Alyssa Brito recorded a highlight-reel snag at third base.

Mid 2: OU 2, Oregon 0

The Sooners added to their lead when Jayda Coleman doubled, scoring Avery Hodge from first base.

After a 12-pitch at bat, which included seven consecutive foul balls, Hodge reached base when a ball clipped her face mask.

Following OU's second run of the game, the Ducks made a pitching change. Taylour Spencer entered for Elise Sokolsky and recorded two outs.

End 1: OU 1, Oregon 0

One. Two. Three.

Senior right-hander Nicole May retired the first three Ducks hitters. May struck out Kedre Luschar and Ariel Carlson before Emma Kauf popped out.

11 of May's 16 pitches in the first inning were strikes.

Mid 1: OU 1, Oregon 0

The Sooners struck first on the scoreboard.

Freshman Kasidi Pickering lifted a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Jayda Coleman from third base. Coleman singled up the middle and advanced to third on an Ella Parker single.

Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen each walked. Tiare Jennings struck out and Rylie Boone flied out to center field.

What time does OU softball vs. Oregon start?

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Where: Love's Field in Norman

What channel is OU softball vs. Oregon on today?

Streaming: ESPN+

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball live score updates vs Oregon in NCAA regional final