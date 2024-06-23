OU softball lands Utah outfielder Abby Dayton via transfer portal

Outfield depth was one of OU’s bigger offseason needs, and the Sooners addressed that Sunday, adding Utah transfer Abby Dayton.

Dayton led the Pac-12 with .431 batting average in 2024, while posting a 1.109 OPS, 28 runs batted in and 38 runs scored. She had two home runs and six triples.

She also had no errors with five assists this season.

Dayton is from Riverside, California, and starred at Norco High, the same Southern California high school that produced Kinzie Hansen.

Utah's Abby Dayton, left, scores a run ahead of the tag by Oregon catcher Terra McGowan Sunday, May 7, 2023.

She also has plenty of familiarity with the Gasso family, having played for OU coach Patty Gasso’s son, DJ, in the 2023 season when he was the Utes’ hitting coach.

Former Sooners star Paige Parker is Utah’s pitching coach.

The Sooners lose Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone among outfield starters, leaving Kasidi Pickering as the lone returning starter there.

Dayton has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

