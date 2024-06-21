OU softball lands UNC catcher Isabela Emerling for first transfer portal addition

OU softball has made its first transfer portal addition on Friday.

The Sooners picked up a commitment from North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling, solidifying a position that needed an infusion of experience with Kinzie Hansen exhausting her eligibility.

Emerling started 43 games this season as a redshirt sophomore, leading the Tar Heels in home runs (14), OPS (1.103), slugging percentage (.685), RBIs (53), and total bases (89).

The Martinez, California, native can also play the infield.

So excited for this new chapter!



Boomer Sooner! @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/UB1SKszgLA — Isabela Emerling (@isabelaemerling) June 21, 2024

The Sooners had a significant need at catcher with the departure of not only Hansen but Riley Ludlam.

Hansen had been the Sooners’ primary catcher since her arrival in 2020, starting 222 games during that span.

Hansen hit .390 with 60 home runs and 219 RBIs during her career.

