OU softball infielder Alynah Torres exits WCWS game vs UCLA after getting hit in head

OU second baseman Alynah Torres looked up into the afternoon sky and lost the ball.

With runners at first and second and one out in the top of the third inning of OU's game Saturday against UCLA in the Women's College World Series at Devon Park, Kelly Maxwell got Jadelyn Allchin to pop up to second base.

But Torres lost it and the ball crashed down near Torres’ eye, shattering her glasses, knocking Torres to the dirt and sending the ball bouncing back toward the UCLA dugout.

Allchin was out on the infield fly, but the runners advanced a base.

Torres left the game and was replaced at second by Avery Hodge.

“That’s tough,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said of Torres and the play on the ABC broadcast. “Really tough. I don’t know if you’ll see her the rest of the game.”

Maxwell got out of the jam, striking out Sharlize Palacios to end the inning.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Alynah Torres injury update: OU softball infielder hurt in WCWS game