OU softball to host final Big 12 Bedlam series. See league schedule for Cowgirls, Sooners.
The final Bedlam softball series of the Big 12 era is in its usual spot on the final weekend of the regular season.
The Big 12 announced its conference softball schedule for the 2024 season, with series beginning the weekend of March 7 and carrying on until the first week of May.
OU hosts Oklahoma State May 3-5 with the Big 12 Tournament a week later at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
The Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC next summer, though it seems likely the Bedlam rivals will continue to play in some form as non-conference opponents.
Here’s a look at the full conference schedule for the Big 12 teams:
2024 Big 12 Conference Softball Schedule
March 7-10
Iowa State at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at Baylor
Texas at Houston
Texas Tech at BYU
March 14-17
Baylor at Kansas
BYU at Texas
UCF at Oklahoma State
Houston at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
March 21-24
Baylor at Oklahoma
Oklahoma State at BYU
Kansas at Houston
Texas at UCF
Texas Tech at Iowa State
March 28-30
UCF at Texas Tech
Houston at BYU
Iowa State at Baylor
Oklahoma at Kansas
Texas at Oklahoma State
April 4-7
BYU at UCF
Kansas at Iowa State
Oklahoma at Texas
Oklahoma State at Houston
Texas Tech at Baylor
April 11-14
Baylor at Texas
BYU at Oklahoma
UCF at Houston
Kansas at Texas Tech
Oklahoma State at Iowa State
April 18-21
UCF at Baylor
Iowa State at BYU
Houston at Oklahoma
Texas at Kansas
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
April 25-28
Baylor at BYU
Iowa State at Texas
Kansas at Oklahoma State
Oklahoma at UCF
Texas Tech at Houston
May 2-5
BYU at Kansas
UCF at Iowa State
Houston at Baylor
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Texas at Texas Tech
May 8-11
Big 12 Softball Championship, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field
-Dates are subject to change.
-All regular-season series are Friday-Sunday, except series with BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) are Thursday-Saturday.
