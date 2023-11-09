OU softball to host final Big 12 Bedlam series. See league schedule for Cowgirls, Sooners.

The final Bedlam softball series of the Big 12 era is in its usual spot on the final weekend of the regular season.

The Big 12 announced its conference softball schedule for the 2024 season, with series beginning the weekend of March 7 and carrying on until the first week of May.

OU hosts Oklahoma State May 3-5 with the Big 12 Tournament a week later at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The Sooners are set to leave the Big 12 for the SEC next summer, though it seems likely the Bedlam rivals will continue to play in some form as non-conference opponents.

Here’s a look at the full conference schedule for the Big 12 teams:

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

Oklahoma's Avery Hodge (82) slides under Kiley Naomi (5) to second base in the fifth inning of a Bedlam college softball game between the Oklahoma State University Cowgirls (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, May 6, 2023. Oklahoma won 4-2.

2024 Big 12 Conference Softball Schedule

March 7-10

March 14-17

Baylor at Kansas

BYU at Texas

UCF at Oklahoma State

Houston at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas Tech

March 21-24

Baylor at Oklahoma

Oklahoma State at BYU

Kansas at Houston

Texas at UCF

Texas Tech at Iowa State

March 28-30

UCF at Texas Tech

Houston at BYU

Iowa State at Baylor

Oklahoma at Kansas

Texas at Oklahoma State

April 4-7

BYU at UCF

Kansas at Iowa State

Oklahoma at Texas

Oklahoma State at Houston

Texas Tech at Baylor

April 11-14

Baylor at Texas

BYU at Oklahoma

UCF at Houston

Kansas at Texas Tech

Oklahoma State at Iowa State

April 18-21

UCF at Baylor

Iowa State at BYU

Houston at Oklahoma

Texas at Kansas

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

April 25-28

Baylor at BYU

Iowa State at Texas

Kansas at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma at UCF

Texas Tech at Houston

May 2-5

BYU at Kansas

UCF at Iowa State

Houston at Baylor

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Texas at Texas Tech

May 8-11

Big 12 Softball Championship, USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium - OGE Energy Field

-Dates are subject to change.

-All regular-season series are Friday-Sunday, except series with BYU and Easter Weekend (March 31) are Thursday-Saturday.

More: What OU softball coach Patty Gasso said about Sooners' signees in 2024 recruiting class

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball, Oklahoma State schedule released for 2024 Big 12 play