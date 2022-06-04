Highlights from OU softball's 7-2 win against Texas in 2022 WCWS

The OU softball team is one of eight competing for the NCAA national title in the 2022 Women's College World Series June 2-10 at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

The No. 1-seeded Sooners (54-2, 17-1) are joined by Texas, Oklahoma State, UCLA, Northwestern, Oregon State, Florida and Arizona in the 2022 WCWS.

Oklahoma advanced to the 2022 Women's College World Series after blowing past UCF in two games in the Norman super regional May 27-28.

Prior to that series, the Sooners won the Norman regional, capping it off with a record-breaking 20-0 victory over Texas A&M May 22.

OU softball began its 2022 WCWS play June 2 with a 13-2 run-rule blowout of Northwestern.

Check out highlights from the June 4 Texas game below.

OU softball vs. Texas in the 2022 WCWS: Highlights, video

The final:

That "awww" moment:

Only thing better than watching your daughter hit a moonshot home run? Getting the ball ❤️



What a moment for Tiare Jennings and her family 👏@OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Wx1eoknFC1 — espnW (@espnW) June 4, 2022

Annnnnnd another homer can be added to the count.

Jocy back for 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 🔥@78jocelyn_alo with the RBI single to score Jayda and UT will make a pitching change!



T5 | OU 4, UT 1 pic.twitter.com/a9yBZ23CtE — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022

𝐓𝐢𝐚!



Leadoff double for @_tiarejennings 👏



T4 | OU 2, UT 1 pic.twitter.com/MLCQHmJaDN — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022

Texas gets on the board in the bottom of the first inning. OU leads 2-1.

Texas's Alyssa Washington with an RBI double to cut the #Sooners lead to 2-1.



OU has now only allowed 3 first-inning runs in 58th game. — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) June 4, 2022

The scoring begins with a Jocelyn Alo home run in the top of the first inning. OU is up 2-0.

Off to a 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧' start 😤🤙@78jocelyn_alo | T1 | OU 2, UT 0



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Wl4fDxHAtj — Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU softball highlights in the 2022 WCWS vs. Texas