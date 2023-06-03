How will OU softball fare vs. Tennessee? Sooners 'don’t always have to hit home runs' to win

In a couple years, OU coach Patty Gasso hopes to have a Milloy in her lineup.

Saturday, when the top-seeded Sooners take on Tennessee at 2 p.m. in the Women’s College World Series, she’ll have to figure out how to stop one.

Kiki Milloy has been one of the most feared hitters in college softball this season.

The middle daughter of former NFL Pro Bowl safety Lawyer Milloy is hitting .425 with a nation-leading 25 home runs and a .573 on-base percentage.

Milloy leads the nation with 1.47 runs per game, is second with 156 total bases and third with a .975 slugging percentage.

Saturday’s game won’t feature any of the three finalists for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year but will feature undeniably at least three of the sport’s best hitters — Milloy for Tennessee and Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings for the Sooners.

Tennessee's Kiki Milloy (9) runs home to score in the second inning of a 10-5 win against Alabama on Thursday.

All three are in the top 20 nationally in batting average — Oklahoma State’s Rachel Becker is the only other hitter in the WCWS in that group. All three are in the top 25 in home runs — Alabama’s Ashley Prange is the only other WCWS participant in that group. All three are in the top 25 in slugging percentage — the only other WCWS participants in that list will also be playing in Saturday’s game (OU’s Alyssa Brito and Kinzie Hansen).

Though it’s hard to argue with the selection of Clemson’s Valerie Cagle as national player of the year, there was plenty of consternation from both Sooners’ and Volunteers’ fans when neither Milloy nor Coleman nor Jennings made the list.

They might’ve been victims of their teams’ success.

OU and Tennessee were two of three programs to have multiple players in the top 10 for the award — Milloy and pitcher Ashley Rogers for the Vols and Coleman, Jennings and pitcher Jordy Bahl for the Sooners. UCLA also had two players in the final 10.

Milloy not only competed with Rogers for votes but McKenna Gibson also has 60 RBIs and Zaida Puni — an OU transfer — has 58 for Tennessee.

Coleman, Jennings and Bahl also competed for votes while Brito and Hansen (and several other Sooners) put up numbers worthy of consideration as well.

Thursday, Milloy was in the middle of much of Tennessee’s run production, going 1 for 3, drawing a walk and scoring twice in the Vols’ 10-5 win over Alabama.

OU's Jayda Coleman (24) gets a hit in the fifth inning of a 2-0 win against Stanford on Thursday in the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

A bit later, Coleman was the spark plug for the Sooners, going 2 for 3 and driving in a run in OU’s 2-0 win over Stanford.

While both offenses have been known for their power — the Sooners lead the country with 112 home runs per game while Tennessee is tied for ninth with 78 — both showed their ability to score in other ways in their WCWS openers.

“I think it shows that we don’t always have to hit home runs,” Coleman said. “We can be the team that’s just scrappy, just put the ball in play — hit low line drives.

“I think sometimes people want us to jack home runs when that doesn’t win it all the time.”

Against a team with Tennessee’s firepower, the Sooners figure to need some more offense Saturday. The Vols are averaging 8.7 runs per game in the NCAA Tournament.

OU is averaging 9.5 runs in the tournament.

Vols coach Karen Weekly said after Thursday’s game that she hadn’t studied film on OU this season, but she’s plenty familiar with what the Sooners have been doing.

“It’s hard not to know what Oklahoma is doing,” Weekly said. “I think we hear all about it.

“I mean, they’re loaded. They’re just absolutely loaded. It will be a great game — a great game. I’m excited for our team to have that opportunity to play that game.”

The Milloy family is plenty familiar with Oklahoma, with oldest sister Amirah having appeared in the WCWS three times with Washington — the same school where their father starred.

Kiki is making her WCWS debut this week.

In the future, there’s a good chance Lawyer, Amirah, Kiki and the rest of the family are rooting on the Sooners in Oklahoma City.

Kiki’s younger sister, Tia, committed to the Sooners in October as part of the 2024 class.

OU vs. Tennessee

FIRST PITCH: 2 p.m. Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium (ABC)

