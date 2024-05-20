OU softball to face Florida State in NCAA Tournament super regional

NORMAN — OU softball will face Florida State in the super regional round of the NCAA tournament at Love's Field.

The Seminoles defeated Auburn 10-4 to win the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. FSU is led by freshman Jaysoni Beachum.

The Sooners (52-6) defeated Florida State (46-14) in the Women's College World Series championship series two of the past three seasons. OU is making its 14th consecutive super regional appearance and is undefeated this postseason.

The Sooners defeated Cleveland State 9-0 on Friday and Oregon 6-3 Saturday and 3-2 Sunday.

