OU softball crush Cleveland State in NCAA opener as Kasidi Pickering blasts 2 HRs

NORMAN — OU’s bats as a whole took awhile to wake up Friday.

Kasidi Pickering’s was ready to go from the jump.

Pickering hit a pair of solo home runs, helping the second-seeded Sooners to a 9-0, six-inning win over Cleveland State in their Love’s Field postseason debut.

OU (50-6) will take on Oregon at 2 p.m. Saturday. The winner of that game advances to Sunday’s regional final, while the loser will take on the Boston-Cleveland State winner at 7 p.m. in an elimination game.

Cleveland State and Boston will play at 4:30 p.m.

Through the first three innings, the only offense to speak of was Pickering’s one-out solo home run in the second.

Pickering worked the count full before blasting Melissa Holzopfel’s offering over the left-field wall.

OU finally strung some hits together with two outs in the fourth.

Rylie Boone delivered an RBI single to score Pickering, who led off the inning with a single before Jayda Coleman delivered a towering RBI triple and Ella Parker drove in another run with a single to make it 4-0.

Then Pickering delivered again in the fifth, this time with a home run to right center to run the score to 5-0.

The home runs were Pickering’s eighth and ninth of the season and it was her first multi-home run game of the season.

The Sooners added four in the sixth, including on a walk-off two-run home run by Tiare Jennings to clinch the run-rule victory.

Here are two other quick takeaways from the win:

More: How OU softball is hoping to turn around Love's Field fortunes in NCAA Tournament

Nicole May comes up big

OU coach Patty Gasso had high praise for Nicole May heading into the regional, especially after May’s five-out hitless, scoreless, three-strikeout performance against Texas in the Big 12 Tournament title game.

Gasso’s confidence paid off against the Vikings, as May struck out a season-high nine in five innings to earn the victory.

It was just the fourth time this season May had thrown five or more innings, and the first time she’d done so without allowing a run.

More: Relive OU softball's run to three straight WCWS titles with our 'Crimson Empire' book

Sooners will take on Melyssa Lombardi, Ducks

Oregon’s 8-0, five-inning victory over Boston earlier in the day set up a second-day matchup between Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi and her alma mater and her coaching mentor in Patty Gasso.

OU and Oregon will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m excited to be back,” Lombardi said. “I love the stadium that was built here. It’s so deserved. … I’m excited. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.

Gasso took Lombardi and Oregon assistants Sydney Romero and Sam Marder on a tour of Love’s Field earlier in the week.

“I got lost,” Lombardi said. “This place is just unbelievable. … This reminds me of a mini-MLB stadium.”

The Sooners figure to start Kelly Maxwell against the Ducks.

Maxwell has experience against Oregon, and vice-versa.

At Oklahoma State in last year’s Stillwater Super Regional, Maxwell started for the Cowgirls in Game 2, throwing a complete-game two-hitter, striking out eight to send OSU to the Women’s College World Series.

Maxwell also was dominant in the season opener against the Ducks last season, allowing just two hits and striking out 15 in the complete-game victory.

“She does a good job of moving the ball, changes speeds, got some good velo(city),” Lombardi said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma run-rules Cleveland State in NCAA softball tournament opener