OU softball coach Patty Gasso outfoxed herself by not starting Kelly Maxwell vs Florida

Patty Gasso’s record is impenetrable, but the Sooner skipper might have outfoxed herself Monday in handing the ball to Nicole May instead of Kelly Maxwell in OU’s 9-3 loss to Florida.

“We’ve got a staff,” an impassioned Gasso said after the game. “I got to show the staff that I believe in them.”

Gasso knew the decision would draw criticism.

“I don’t care because I know this team,” she said. “I know what we need. I know them.”

Let’s set up the game board, putting ourselves in Gasso’s visor.

OU, undefeated in the Women’s College World Series, entered Monday with two chances to beat Florida to advance to the championship series. Florida, which already had a loss, faced elimination and was trying to force an “if necessary” game to be played later Monday afternoon.

But this is Oklahoma, and the weather doesn’t always play ball. Or allow ball to be played.

What was supposed to be an 11 a.m. game didn’t start until after 2 p.m. Given the delay, the NCAA announced that should there be an “if necessary” game between OU and Florida, it would not be played Monday, but rather on Tuesday to allow time for the second semifinal game between Texas and Stanford.

Had there been blue skies (which weren’t in the forecast, by the way), Gasso said the plan was for Maxwell to pitch Game 2 on Monday. Let’s say that happened and OU won the second game. The Sooners would’ve been off Tuesday and Maxwell could’ve started Game 1 of the championship series Wednesday on a day of rest.

If May and the Sooners had beaten the Gators in Game 1 Monday, Maxwell, who last pitched Saturday, would’ve been handed the ball Wednesday on three-days rest.

“So that may have backfired on me,” said Gasso, noting the schedule change.

But just as she laughed at herself, Gasso doubled down.

“But it didn't (backfire) because I have to pitch my pitching staff,” she said. “I can't keep leaning on Kelly to take us all the way through.

Maxwell, in all likelihood, will start for the Sooners on Tuesday, complicating OU’s pitching rotation for a possible championship series — a headache the Sooners will happily address at this point.

Which brings us back to Gasso’s decision to go with May over the left-handed Maxwell on Monday.

“Kelly cannot take us all the way,” Gasso said. “She can't. I have to get these guys on the field. I've got to get them on the mound. I've got to get them the experience or we aren't going anywhere.”

That’s true in April, but not in June, when a fourth-straight national title is in direct sight.

Maybe the Gators would’ve pummeled Maxwell as they did May and reliever Kierston Deal. Maybe not. Probably not. The Sooners’ six-run loss was their most lopsided of the season.

It’s easy in hindsight to say Maxwell (21-2, 1.86 ERA) should’ve started, but it’s what many of us assumed would happen until lineups were revealed.

Florida coach Tim Walton said he wasn’t surprised, “not really,” that OU went with May.

“They didn't throw Nicole May out there and say, ‘We're going to lose this game, we're going to throw it,'" Walton said. "She's obviously had a fantastic career. I think they felt like it was a better matchup potentially for us. But, like I said before, I think our hitters did a really good job of laying off some stuff and getting pitches over the plate.”

Of course the Sooners had confidence in May, a senior who entered the game with a 62-5 career record and a 1.66 ERA. May is an excellent No. 2 option, but Maxwell, the OSU transfer, is the undisputed ace.

Florida, for better or worse, is going to ride its ace, Keagan Rothrock. A freshman. Rothrock threw 130 pitches Monday, and Walton said Rothrock will fight him if she doesn’t get the ball again Tuesday.

Gasso didn’t play her ace Monday, but she’ll be left with no choice Tuesday in a win-or-go-home game.

“You know what, though?” Gasso said. “This team has to step up, as well. We didn't play well enough to win this game all around. It wasn't just pitching. It was all the way around.”

