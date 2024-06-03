OU to SEC: Sooners unveil events for July 1 celebration of move to Southeastern Conference

NORMAN — OU's move to the SEC will be official July 1, and the school announced a series of events Monday planned to celebrate to Sooners' move to a new conference.

The celebration will include events not only in Norman but also in Oklahoma City and Tulsa as well, and will wrap up with a "free and family-friendly Party in The Palace" that will include a drone show above Owen Field.

Other events include the athletics department's summer equipment sale and open houses at both the Barry Switzer Center and Love's Field.

"Entering the Southeastern Conference marks a transformative new era for the University of Oklahoma and all of Sooner Nation," OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said in a release. "This day of celebration is a tribute to our iconic traditions, relentless pursuit of excellence and the indomitable spirit of Sooner Magic. We can't wait to bring our passion and pride to the SEC, and this event provides the perfect opportunity for the OU Family to come together and celebrate all that lies ahead."

Here's a rundown of the day's events:

Race to the SEC 5K Glow Run

The festivities begin with a "Race to the SEC" 5-kilometer glow run beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 30. The run begins at Brooks Mall immediately north of the stadium and concluding at the 50-yard line. Entries are $24.25 and include an official OU x SEC T-shirt, bib, glow sticks and custom medal. COOP's Sooner Schooner All-American Ale will be available after the run and at midnight there will be a "Flip The Switch" fireworks show at the stadium. Register here.

Midnight Madness Sale

At midnight, fans will have their first opportunity to buy officially licensed OU-branded SEC merchandise at the Midnight Madness Sale at an OU x Jordan Brand pop-up shop at the stadium. Merchandise will also go on sale at midnight at shop.soonersports.com

"Wake Up in the SEC" in OKC and Tulsa

OU will hold celebratory events in the state's two biggest cities from 8-9:30 a.m.

The Oklahoma City event will take play at Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill in Bricktown (310 Johnny Bench Dr.) and feature Harroz, athletic director Joe Castiglione and other OU guests, including head coaches. The Tulsa event will be at Mother Road Market (1124 S. Lewis Ave.) and include OU alum Dari Nowkhah of the SEC Network, OU Vice President Susan Bynum, Barry Switzer, the Sooner Schooner and other guests. The Pride of Oklahoma band and OU Spirit will be at both locations.

Sooner Schooner Roadshow concludes

The "Sooner Schooner Roadshow," a trip taking the Sooner Schooner, its ponies and members of OU's RUF/NEKS and RUF/NEK Lil' Sis to the cities of the SEC, concludes with stops in Tulsa and Oklahoma City before making a final stop that evening at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Pep rallies in Norman

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pride of Oklahoma and OU Spirit will lead pep rallies at seven different Norman business districts.

Summer equipment sale

The sale of equipment, shoes, apparel and other items will take place from 2-7 p.m. at the Mosier Indoor Track Facility. Merchandise includes football helmets, jersets, cleats, Jordan Brand and Nike apparel and shoes, cold-weather gear, baseball equipment (including bats), working shirts from most sports, plus televisions up to 55 inches.

SEC Network programming

The SEC Network will broadcast from the stadium from 2-8 p.m., including "The Paul Finebaum Show" from 2-6 p.m. The first 300 fans at the opening of the show will receive a free OU x SEC t-shirt.

"SEC Now: Live from Oklahoma" will air from 6-8 p.m. in the north end zone inside the stadium with Nowkhah and Alyssa Lang hosting. Other SEC Network representatives include former OU defensive lineman Dusty Dvoracek.

The SEC Network open house will include live games, studio programming, original content and more.

Party in the Palace

The event will conclude with the "Party in the Palace" on the field beginning at 5 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to enter Owen Field via the Sooners' team tunnel and the event will feature live music, a basketball court, bounce house, obstacle course, face painting, balloon artist, gaming trailer, mechanical bull, a photo booth and more.

Live music will be featured inside the stadium from 7-9:30 p.m., followed by a pep rally. The event will close witha drone show at 9:50 p.m. above the south end zone.

Open houses

From 5-7 p.m., OU Athletics will host open-house events at the Barry Switzer Center and Love's Field. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with select OU coaches and other "influencers."

Shop and Hop Challenge

Fans can engage in a "passport challenge" using the Visit Norman app. More visits to participating stores gives users a higher chance of winning one of five grand prizes by presenting their passport at the "Party in the Palace" later that evening.

