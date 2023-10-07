OU quarterback relishing first chance to play in Red River Rivalry

Oct. 7—NORMAN — Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel was sitting in a coaches box high above the field at the Cotton Bowl during last season's 49-0 loss to Texas last October.

The Sooners' quarterback could do little but watch as he went through concussion protocols while his team suffered its biggest shutout loss since 1945. It wasn't a moment that Gabriel chose to dwell on when speaking to reporters after practice Monday ahead of the Sooners' rematch with the Longhorns.

Gabriel focused on the positives that he learned from the weekend, both getting to experience to the Red River Rivalry for the first time and watching the game from a unique point of view.

"You know how calm the box can be in terms of the atmosphere," Gabriel said. "But being on the field, obviously, it's totally different. The momentum, the rhythm, the noise. Just every little detail is different when it comes to the box versus the field."

The week after the loss to Texas, Gabriel returned to face Kansas and threw for over 400 yards as the Sooners' offense exploded for a season-high 701 yards of total offense. There's no doubt the Sooners missed their starting quarterback in Dallas, passing for 39 yards and mustering just 195 yards of total offense.

His first-ever meeting with the Longhorns will be quite the test, though.

No. 3 Texas enters the game undefeated for the first time since 2011 and with its highest ranking when playing the Sooners since 2009. ESPN's College Gameday show will be on hand at the Texas State Fair to watch one of the most highly-anticipated meetings in the rivalry in over a decade.

"That's something you live for, you dream for, so I'm excited for that atmosphere and just looking forward to seeing what it's all about," Gabriel said.

The Longhorns have a defense that's loaded with talent, particularly in the front seven.

They sacked Alabama five times and did it again two weeks later against Baylor. Texas' passing defense ranks first in the conference allowing 196.2 yards per game.

It has allowed four passing touchdowns in five games with six interceptions. Opponents have been completing 53.5% of their passing attempts against the Longhorns.

"They're very talented," Gabriel said. "I think the numbers speak for themselves as far as them being a dominant defense and setting the tone up front."

Gabriel has been stellar through the first five games of the season, ranking in the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns (15), completion percentage (75.2%) and passing efficiency (189.4). The redshirt senior has played in 43 games over his college career and is four passing touchdowns shy of entering the top 15 in career passing touchdowns (currently has 110) in FBS history.

The Sooners needed players to step up at the wide receiver position following the departure of Marvin Mims Jr. Through five games, eight different players have caught a receiving touchdown this season.

Nic Anderson has been a touchdown threat every time he touches the ball with five touchdown grabs in 10 catches. Seven of those catches have been for longer than 20 yards and four of his touchdowns have come from 29 yards out or longer.

Transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony leads the team with 22 catches and 387 receiving yards. He's crossed the 100-yard mark twice this season.

Gabriel has 27 completions of 21 yards or more with 10 of those resulting in touchdowns.

"Don't try to force the issue," Venables said on Tuesday about being poised as the quarterback position. "Let the game come to you. But all successful quarterbacks will be the first ones to tell you they're successful because they're surrounded by pretty good parts. That's a good line. That's a good running game. That's quality receivers that get open and that can block in the run game."