Which OU, Oklahoma State softball players were selected in AU Pro Softball College Draft?

NORMAN — Four Sooners and one Cowgirl are going pro.

OU's Tiare Jennings (No. 3), Jayda Coleman (No. 4), Kinzie Hansen (No. 9) and Kelly Maxwell (No. 12) were among the 15 players selected in Tuesday’s draft, alongside OSU's Lexi Kilfoyl (No. 10). Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle was selected first in the draft and UCLA's Maya Brady was picked second.

The four Sooners were named to the All-Big 12 first team released last Wednesday, while Kilfoyl joined them and was also named the conference's Pitcher of the Year.

Kilfoyl led the Big 12 with a 1.11 ERA during the regular season and her .172 opponent batting average ranked second in the conference. Hansen was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, committing three errors over 214 innings in the regular season — including none during conference play.

Maxwell is a sixth-year senior and Coleman and Jennings are in their fourth seasons at OU. The Sooners are aiming to win their fourth consecutive national title.

Recent OU stars Haley Lee and Alex Storako, as well as Keilani Ricketts signed with AAU last week and will compete in the AU Pro Softball AUX in Wichita, Kansas, in June. Athletes Unlimited Pro Softball is a professional softball league founded in 2020. The league has a unique scoring system which determines an individual champion.

Former OU star Jocelyn Alo announced her intention to compete in the AUX event back in April. Alo, Lee, Ricketts and Storako are all members of the OKC Spark, an independent pro softball team.

Due to NCAA regulations, athletes selected in Tuesday's draft aren't permitted to sign until the conclusion of the 2024 collegiate season when their eligibilities have been exhausted.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU, OSU softball players selected in AU Pro Softball College Draft