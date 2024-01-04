Which OU, Oklahoma State football players made ESPN's Top 100 rankings for 2023 season?

ESPN released its rankings for the top 100 players of the 2023 college football season on Wednesday.

Atop the list is LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won this year's Heisman Trophy award. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. then rounded out the top three.

Here's where players from OU and OSU ranked on the list:

More: Big 12's miserable College Football Playoff record worsens after Texas loss

No. 11: Ollie Gordon II, OSU RB

ESPN ranked Gordon as the best running back in the nation.

The sophomore ran the ball 285 times for a nation-leading 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also won the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the top running back in college football.

ESPN didn't include Gordon in its preseason top 100 rankings. But the second-year Cowboy finished just outside the top 10, which ended with USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

'Ollie is for the people': How Ollie Gordon II became the face of Oklahoma State

Dec 27, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

No. 28: Dillon Gabriel, OU QB

Gabriel came in at No. 28 after leading OU to a 10-3 (7-2 Big 12) record this season.

The redshirt senior quarterback recorded career highs of 3,660 passing yards, 373 rushing yards and 42 total touchdowns. He also earned a unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection.

ESPN ranked Gabriel at No. 60 in the preseason. But the veteran quarterback's stock skyrocketed before he ultimately transferred to Oregon on Dec. 9.

More: Dillon Gabriel explains why he left Oklahoma football for Oregon, belief in Jackson Arnold

No. 82: Collin Oliver, OSU LB

Oliver ranked as the third-best defensive player in the Big 12 behind Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat (No. 17) and Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (No. 79).

The junior linebacker stuffed the stat sheet with 73 tackles (15.5 for loss), six sacks, five broken-up passes and four forced fumbles.

Oliver fell a few spots after ESPN placed him at No. 75 in its preseason rankings. But the third-year Cowboy announced on Wednesday that he'll return for his senior season, and he'll look to further solidify himself as one of the best players in the nation.

Oklahoma State football: Four key questions Cowboys must address in 2024 offseason

No. 89: Danny Stutsman, OU LB

Stutsman is OU's only defensive player who cracked ESPN's top 100 rankings.

The junior linebacker recorded 104 tackles (16 for loss), three sacks, one interception and four broken-up passes this season. He earned an All-Big 12 first team selection, and he announced his return for his senior season on Dec. 11.

Stutsman fell all the way from the No. 52 spot in ESPN's preseason rankings. Still, he finished one spot above Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

More: Why OU football's Danny Stutsman 'wasn't ready to leave' for the 2024 NFL Draft

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Which OU, OSU football players made ESPN's Top 100 rankings?