OU, Oklahoma State basketball to renew Bedlam at Paycom Center in OKC, per report

Bedlam basketball appears here to stay.

New Oklahoma State coach Steve Lutz told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein Monday that the Sooners and Cowboys are on track to play a Bedlam basketball game in December at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Both OU and OSU repeatedly expressed interest throughout last season for the Bedlam rivalry — once thought to be dead after OU's SEC entry — to continue.

“Why not, it's meant a lot to the state,” Sooners head coach Porter Moser said in February. “It’s been a rivalry, there'll be a lot of things, semantic-wise … But why not for the future? It’s something I'm not against, I don't think he's against it’s just about figuring it out. I think that's gonna be the biggest key but it's been a meaningful thing for the state and all sports so I don't know why not.”

OU was 33-29 against the Cowboys in the Big 12, which began play during the 1996-97 season.

According to Rothstein, there are no contracts set but the game is expected to be held in mid-December.

Steve Lutz tells me that there are no contracts yet, but the annual "BEDLAM" game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is on track to be played at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City in mid-December. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 10, 2024

