OU Norman campus suspends normal operation for OU football opener

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma University announced on Monday, Oklahoma Football will open the 2024 season by hosting Temple University on Friday, August 30, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

OU officials have confirmed, in preparation for the game and to accommodate traffic, parking, and safety measures that accompany game day, the university is making adjustments to academic and campus operations.

OU released a list of “academic and campus operations” that will be closed as follows:

Norman Campus Classes: Classes on the Norman campus that are normally held in person are canceled for Friday, August 30.

Classes at OU Health Sciences in Oklahoma City, OU-Tulsa, or in OU Online Programs: Will continue regularly scheduled instruction.

Employee Work SchedulesNorman Campus: Only essential employees should report to campus and follow their game day schedules. For all other employees: No remote work; eligible employees will be granted administrative leave. Please check with your supervisor if you are unsure of your work schedule.

OU Health Sciences and OU-Tulsa: Employees will follow their regular schedules.

Parking, CART Shuttles, and Road ClosuresParking: As with a normal game day, certain campus parking lots must be vacated by 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. Lots designated for campus housing will remain accessible to students with housing permits. Commuter permits are valid in any paid lot on game days.

CART Shuttles: On Friday, August 30, CART will run its game day shuttle route. Regular CART routes/shuttles will not be in service.

Road Closures: To promote efficient traffic flow and pedestrian safety, certain roads near campus will be closed or restricted. More information will be available closer to game day.

Building Access and Operations With the exception of the facilities noted below, all Norman campus buildings not associated with game day operations will close at the conclusion of normal academic operations on Thursday, August 29, and will reopen Tuesday, September 3, following the Labor Day holiday. Bizzell Memorial Library: Will operate on a normal schedule. For operating hours, visit libraries.ou.edu/hours Oklahoma Memorial Union: Will operate on a normal schedule. Campus Dining: Will operate on a normal schedule. For the latest on Norman campus dining options, visit ou.edu/housingandfood

The OU Norman campus will resume normal operations, including regular class and work schedules, on Tuesday, September 3, following the Labor Day holiday.

OU Health Sciences in Oklahoma City and the OU-Tulsa campus will operate on regular schedules.

Additional details about game day operations, including tailgating policies, will be announced at a later time, according to OU.

