New to the OU-Nebraska rivalry? Study these flashcards before Saturday.

The last time Oklahoma and Nebraska played each other, “Tik Tok” by Kesha was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and Drew Brees led the New Orleans Saints to a 31-17 Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Those 2010 Cornhuskers went 10-4 in the regular season before earning a trip to the Capital One Bowl. Nebraska has had just one 10 win season since.

Oklahoma, however, won 12 games that season and would defeat Connecticut, 48-20 in the Fiesta Bowl. Since then, the Crimson and Cream have posted nine seasons with double-digit wins.

The Sooners and the Cornhuskers have been trending in opposite directions over the last decade. Expectations for these two programs could not be further apart as the anniversary of a once competitive rivalry is forecasted to become a blowout win for Oklahoma on Saturday.

An entire generation of college football fans has found love for the sport since the last time Oklahoma-Nebraska was a genuine rivalry. If you are one of those fans, fear not! Here are a few flashcards to use at the water cooler (or in arguments on Twitter.)

Up Next: How many times have they met?

Nov 25, 1971; Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jeff Kinney (35) scores his fourth touchdown of the game against Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Bruce DeLoney. Nebraska beat Oklahoma 35-31. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

How many times have they met?

Saturday marks the 87th time Nebraska and Oklahoma will square off. The teams played each other for 69 consecutive years from 1928-1997 before the dissolution of the Big 8 Conference.

Up Next: Who owns the all-time series lead?

Dec 2, 2006; Kansas City, MO, USA: Oklahoma Sooners quarterback (12) Paul Thompson receives a congratulatory hug after winning the Big 12 Championship against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Arrowhead Stadium. In the third quarter, Thompson led the Sooners on the longest scoring drive in Big 12 championship history going 99 yards. Oklahoma won 21-7. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2006 Bruce Thorson

Who owns the all-time series lead?

The Crimson and Cream lead the all-time series 45-39-2. The Cornhuskers won the first-ever meeting, 13-9 in 1912 before battling the Sooners into a 7-7 draw in 1919. Oklahoma would lose the following three matchups before earning its first win, 14-7 in 1924.

A historic 15-year run from 1943-1956 provides Oklahoma its six-game cushion in the win column. OU picked up 16 consecutive wins during that decade and a half.

Up Next: Who has the biggest win?

2 Nov 1996: Linebacker Terrell Farley #43 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leaves his feet as he makes contact with a running back from the Oklahoma Sooners at the line of scrimmage during a play in the Cornhuskers 73-21 victory over the Sooners at Memorial Stadium

Who has the biggest win?

The Cornhuskers own the largest win in series history with a 69-7 beatdown of the Sooners in 1997. The win gave Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne his 250th career victory and a third consecutive blowout against Oklahoma.

The 90s were not kind to Oklahoma in this storied rivalry. The Cornhuskers outscored the Sooners 275-106.

Up Next: Why is the 1971 meeting dubbed “The Game of the Century?”

Nov 25, 1971, Norman, OK, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jack Mildren (11) lines up under center against the the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium during the 1971 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Why is the 1971 meeting dubbed “The Game of the Century?”

It was a battle between the top two teams in the country in No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 Oklahoma. An unstoppable force clashed with an immovable object. OU’s offense averaged a record-breaking 473 rush yards per game, while Nebraska’s defense held opponents to just six points. By the time the dust settled and the smoke cleared, there were nine touchdowns and 829 yards of offense in a contest the Cornhuskers won 35-31. The outcome impacted the rest of the college football landscape, as Nebraska went on to take down Alabama, 38-6 in the title game. Talent was literally all over the field. The Oklahoma and Nebraska rosters contained 17 of the 22 first-team all-conference selections, according to Jake Trotter and Dave Wilson of ESPN.

Up Next: Who won the latest meeting in 2010?

Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner linebacker Travis Lewis (28) intercepts a pass in the endzone in the second quarter in front of Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rx Burkhead (22) during the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Who won the latest meeting in 2010?

Bob Stoops and the Sooners got the last laugh as Oklahoma defeated Nebraska, 23-20 in the Big 12 title game. Landry Jones threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, but it was linebacker Travis Lewis who earned the win. Lewis caused three of Nebraska’s four turnovers by forcing two fumbles and intercepting a pass in the endzone intended for Rex Burkhead.