OU vs. Texas Tech men's basketball: How to watch, stream and follow live updates

Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
The OU men's basketball team faces its first road test of Big 12 play with a game against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (9-5, 0-2 Big 12) hope to bounce back from a 63-60 loss to No. 25-ranked Iowa State Wednesday, while the Red Raiders (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) are also in search of their first conference win following a 75-72 loss to No. 3 Kansas Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sooners guard C.J. Noland (22) shoots a three in the first half during a college basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
How to watch Oklahoma (9-5) vs. Texas Tech (10-4)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KOKC 1520 AM, KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM

Three things to know about OU vs. Texas Tech

• OU lost its first two Big 12 games by a combined total of four points. With a loss Saturday, the Sooners would be 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

• OU's defense will be tested against a Texas Tech offense that ranks sixth in the nation in effective field goal percentage (57.1%). The Red Raiders are averaging 72.1 points per game on 57.6% shooting from 2-point range and 37.5% shooting from 3-point range.

• All five of Texas Tech's starters are averaging double-digit points per game, including De'Vion Harmon. The senior guard spent his first two seasons at OU and is averaging 11.6 points and a team-high 3.7 assists this season. Two starters, Pop Isaacs (head) and Daniel Batcho (finger), are game-time decisions for Saturday's contest.

Oklahoma men's basketball vs. Texas Tech live updates, score & highlights

