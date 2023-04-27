OU men's basketball: Tracking the Sooners' arrivals, departures via the transfer portal

NORMAN — College basketball's transfer portal opened on March 13, and it has already affected the Sooners.

After suffering a 57-49 loss to OSU in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, OU's season officially ended on Sunday when the team wasn't selected for any national tournament. The Sooners (15-17, 5-13 Big 12) finished with their first losing record since 2017.

The transfer portal provides an opportunity for OU to get better, but it can also take away talent.

Here's a look at the Sooners' arrivals and departures via the transfer portal:

Departures

Benny Schroeder

Schroeder became the first OU player to enter the portal on March 13. He then transferred to George Washington on April 12.

A 6-foot-7 guard from Munich, Germany, Schroeder appeared in six games this season. He averaged 2.3 points and 0.8 rebounds in 4.2 minutes.

Despite being used sparingly, Schroeder was one of OU's most intriguing young players.

The oversized guard averaged 16.6 points and 5.8 rebounds at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers. ESPN's Jonathan Givony labeled Schroeder as "one of the most promising European prospects committing to the college route" at the time.

C.J. Noland

Oklahoma's CJ Noland (22) attempts a 3-point shot against Baylor's Jeremy Sochan (1) on Thursday at the Big 12 Tournament at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

C.J. Noland became the second OU player to enter the transfer portal on March 14. He then committed to Saint Louis on April 3.

A former four-star prospect, Noland showed promise as a freshman in 2022. He averaged 3.9 points and 1.5 rebounds in 12.6 minutes, which earned him a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Noland then entered this season as a starter, but he ultimately lost his spot to Milos Uzan.

Noland didn't appear in any of OU's final four games. He finished with averages of 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 14.5 minutes.

Bijan Cortes

Oklahoma guard Bijan Cortes (14) drives past defenders to pass in the second half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kansas State Wildcats at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

Bijan Cortes entered the transfer portal on March 20. He then committed to Wichita State on April 16.

A former Kingfisher High School standout, Cortes joined OU in 2021 as a four-star recruit and the second-best prospect in the state, according to ESPN. The 6-3 guard averaged 2 points and 1.4 assists in 11.5 minutes as a freshman last season.

Cortes then averaged 3.2 points and 2 assists in 17.2 minutes this season. He made his first and only career start in a loss to West Virginia on Feb. 4.

Joe Bamisile

Oklahoma Sooners guard Joe Bamisile (4) puts up a shot beside Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Elijah Fisher (22) during a men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Tech at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Texas Tech won 74-63.

Joe Bamisile became the fourth OU player to enter the transfer portal on March 23. He then committed to VCU on April 14, marking his fourth team in as many years.

Bamisile was one of the Sooners' most notable additions last offseason. The 6-4 guard was fresh off a season at George Washington where he averaged 16.3 points and five rebounds in 31.4 minutes.

But Bamisile struggled to carve out a role with OU. The junior averaged four points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes, and he recorded 11 DNPs.

Jalen Hill

Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) dunks in the first half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Kansas State Wildcats at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

OU’s roster took a significant hit on April 3 when senior Jalen Hill entered the transfer portal while also declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft. He then committed to UNLV on April 19.

The 6-6 forward averaged 9.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season, which earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention. He also established himself as OU’s best defender, guarding elite players such as Alabama’s Brandon Miller and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson.

A four-year Sooner, Hill was the last remaining scholarship player from the era of former head coach Lon Kruger, who retired following the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Hill’s impact on OU extended beyond the hardwood. The Las Vegas native was praised by both teammates and head coach Porter Moser for being a vocal leader and a key piece to the culture being built in Norman.

Hill has heard from numerous programs such as UNLV, Houston, Texas, Miami and Kansas, per source.

Grant Sherfield

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield (25) looks to pass in the first half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Senior guard Grant Sherfield declared for the upcoming NBA Draft on April 5.

The Nevada transfer became a key contributor in his lone season at OU. He averaged team-highs of 15.9 points and 3.3 assists, which earned him an All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Sooners depended on Sherfield for scoring production. They went 0-5 in games when their veteran guard failed to score double digit points.

This marks the second time that Sherfield has declared for the NBA Draft. The 6-2 guard declared for last year's draft before ultimately return to the college level and transferring to OU.

Jacob Groves

Oklahoma forward Jacob Groves (34) drives past Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) to shoot in the first half during a basketball game between The Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and The Alabama Crimson Tide at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Groves announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on April 5. He then committed to Virginia on April 25.

The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds as a senior this season. He started in 22 games but ultimately finished the campaign off the bench.

Groves’ departure comes after the graduation of his older brother, Tanner Groves. The two began their careers at Eastern Washington before transferring to OU in April 2021.

Arrivals

Javian McCollum

Nov 25, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Siena Saints guard Javian McCollum (2) drives to the basket as Mississippi Rebels guard Amaree Abram (1) defends during the first half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Siena transfer Javian McCollum became OU's first transfer commit on April 19.

The 6-2 guard averaged 15.9 points and 3.9 assists as a sophomore this past season. He was ranked by 247Sports as the 10th-best remaining player in the transfer portal, and it isn't hard to see why.

McCollum is a three-level scorer who shot 48.8% from inside the arc and 35.6% from deep this past season. He also boasts good floor vision, which helped him rank 75th in the nation in assist rate (29.8%).

The addition of McCollum is huge for OU, which needs to fill the void left by the departure of Sherfield. It could also get the ball rolling for Moser and his staff, who got off to a slow start in the portal this offseason.

John Hugley

Pittsburgh's John Hugley (23) looks to pass against Boston College's James Karnik (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OU added some size on April 20 with the commitment of Pittsburgh transfer John Hugley.

The 6-9 forward averaged 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore in the 2021-22 season, although he only appeared in eight games last season. Hugley missed time to focus on mental health and injury rehabilitation (knee).

OU provides a fresh start for Hugley, who has the physicality to compete in the Big 12. He's a bruising big man who uses his strength well on the block, and he has shot 50.1% from 2-point range throughout his career.

The Sooners are in need of frontcourt play following the graduation of Tanner Groves and the departure of Jalen Hill, who transferred to UNLV. Barring any other transfer additions, Hugley figures to be OU's starting center this upcoming season.

Rivaldo Soares

Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares dunks during the second half as the Oregon Ducks take on UC Irvine in their NIT opener Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.

OU kept the ball rolling on April 22 when it secured a commitment from Oregon transfer Rivaldo Soares.

The 6-6 guard averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game as a senior this past season. He spent his first two seasons with South Plains College, a junior college in Levelland, Texas.

Soares has great size for a wing player, and he's at his best when in transition. He's a good driver who boasts a series of finishing moves around the rim.

The halfcourt setting is where Soares struggles, though. His effective field goal percentage of 43.4% ranked last on the team last season, and he had the third-highest turnover rate (20.2).

A lack of efficiency has prevented other good-sized, athletic guards from thriving at OU under Moser. George Washington transfer Joe Bamisile and Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson are two examples.

But if Soares can play within OU's system, he'll be a good addition for a team that needs playmakers.

Le'Tre Darthard

OU secured a commitment from Utah Valley transfer Le'Tre Darthard on April 27.

The 6-4 guard averaged 13.8 and 3.5 rebounds as a junior this past season. He's an efficient scorer who shot 49.4% from inside the arc, 88.5% from the free throw line and 34.8% from deep.

Despite not being the fastest or most athletic guard, Darthard is a poised veteran who plays within the system. He recorded the lowest turnover rate on the team last season (13.7) and the third-highest offensive rating (112.6).

Darthard's leadership should be invaluable for a young OU backcourt.

