OU men's basketball lands Alabama's Mohamed Wague via transfer portal, per report

NORMAN — Porter Moser secured his fifth commitment out of the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Alabama transfer forward/center Mohamed Wague committed to OU, he told On3. At 6-foot-10, Wague averaged 3.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game last season.

Wague, who is from The Bronx, New York, began his career at Harcum College and spent one season at West Virginia before transferring to Alabama. Wague was suspended for one game last season following what the SEC called "a fighting act."

In addition to Wague, OU has landed DePaul's Kobe Elvis, Fairfield's Brycen Goodine, High Point's Duke Miles and Long Beach State's Jadon Jones out of the transfer portal.

Feb 3, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama forward Mohamed Wague (11) hangs on the rim with a huge smile after dunking over Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore (3) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 99-67. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

OU has lost Kaden Cooper, Otega Oweh (Kentucky), Milos Uzan (Houston), John Hugley IV (Xavier) and Javian McCollum (Georgia Tech) to the portal.

Seniors Le'Tre Darthard, Maks Klanjseck and Rivaldo Soares are all out of eligibility. Sam Godwin has an extra year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Wague's commitment, Moser gets his coveted big and is one step further into completing a rebuild of OU's roster. There is still one open roster spot and while Jalon Moore declared for the NBA Draft, he can still return.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU men's basketball lands Alabama's Mohamed Wague via transfer portal