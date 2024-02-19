OU men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 losses
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team fell out of the AP poll and the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.
OU (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll entering last week's games, but it lost two top-25 matchups. It suffered a 79-62 road loss to then-No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday and a 67-57 home loss to then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.
Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (62)
24-2
1550
-
2
Houston
22-3
1473
1
3
Purdue
23-3
1414
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
1373
1
5
Tennessee
19-6
1230
3
6
Iowa State
20-5
1160
4
7
Marquette
19-6
1144
-3
8
Duke
20-5
1116
1
9
Kansas
20-6
1065
-3
10
North Carolina
20-6
1044
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
959
1
12
Illinois
19-6
853
2
13
Alabama
18-7
803
2
14
Auburn
20-6
690
-1
15
Creighton
19-7
612
2
16
Dayton
21-4
584
-
17
Kentucky
18-7
540
5
18
Saint Mary's
21-6
486
-
19
San Diego State
20-6
374
NR
20
South Carolina
21-5
346
-9
21
Washington State
20-6
215
NR
22
Colorado State
20-6
171
NR
23
Texas Tech
18-7
135
NR
24
Florida
18-7
124
NR
25
BYU
18-7
123
-6
Others receiving votes: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan State 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah State 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian State 1, McNeese State 1 and Drake 1.
USA Today coaches poll
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (32)
24-2
800
-
2
Houston
22-3
764
1
3
Purdue
23-3
715
-1
4
Arizona
20-5
710
2
5
Tennessee
19-6
641
4
6
Iowa State
20-5
607
4
7
Duke
20-5
580
1
8
Marquette
19-6
553
-4
9
North Carolina
20-6
546
-4
10
Kansas
20-6
538
-3
11
Baylor
19-6
508
2
12
Illinois
19-6
431
2
13
Alabama
18-7
417
2
14
Auburn
20-6
335
-2
15
Creighton
19-7
329
1
16
Dayton
21-4
300
2
17
Kentucky
18-7
291
3
18
Saint Mary's
21-6
251
1
19
San Diego State
20-6
185
NR
20
South Carolina
21-5
180
-9
21
BYU
18-7
105
-4
21
Washington State
20-6
97
12
23
Texas Tech
18-7
71
NR
24
Colorado State
20-6
65
NR
25
TCU
18-7
64
NR
Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 61, Virginia 59, Florida 40, South Florida 35, Utah State 24, Michigan State 23, Grand Canyon 23, Wisconsin 16, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 9, Florida Atlantic 9, Nevada 4, James Madison 1 and Boise State 1.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners fall out of latest AP Top 25 poll