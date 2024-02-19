Advertisement

OU men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 losses

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team fell out of the AP poll and the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.

OU (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll entering last week's games, but it lost two top-25 matchups. It suffered a 79-62 road loss to then-No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday and a 67-57 home loss to then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

AP Top 25

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (62)

24-2

1550

-

2

Houston

22-3

1473

1

3

Purdue

23-3

1414

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

1373

1

5

Tennessee

19-6

1230

3

6

Iowa State

20-5

1160

4

7

Marquette

19-6

1144

-3

8

Duke

20-5

1116

1

9

Kansas

20-6

1065

-3

10

North Carolina

20-6

1044

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

959

1

12

Illinois

19-6

853

2

13

Alabama

18-7

803

2

14

Auburn

20-6

690

-1

15

Creighton

19-7

612

2

16

Dayton

21-4

584

-

17

Kentucky

18-7

540

5

18

Saint Mary's

21-6

486

-

19

San Diego State

20-6

374

NR

20

South Carolina

21-5

346

-9

21

Washington State

20-6

215

NR

22

Colorado State

20-6

171

NR

23

Texas Tech

18-7

135

NR

24

Florida

18-7

124

NR

25

BYU

18-7

123

-6

Others receiving votes: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan State 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah State 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian State 1, McNeese State 1 and Drake 1.

USA Today coaches poll

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (32)

24-2

800

-

2

Houston

22-3

764

1

3

Purdue

23-3

715

-1

4

Arizona

20-5

710

2

5

Tennessee

19-6

641

4

6

Iowa State

20-5

607

4

7

Duke

20-5

580

1

8

Marquette

19-6

553

-4

9

North Carolina

20-6

546

-4

10

Kansas

20-6

538

-3

11

Baylor

19-6

508

2

12

Illinois

19-6

431

2

13

Alabama

18-7

417

2

14

Auburn

20-6

335

-2

15

Creighton

19-7

329

1

16

Dayton

21-4

300

2

17

Kentucky

18-7

291

3

18

Saint Mary's

21-6

251

1

19

San Diego State

20-6

185

NR

20

South Carolina

21-5

180

-9

21

BYU

18-7

105

-4

21

Washington State

20-6

97

12

23

Texas Tech

18-7

71

NR

24

Colorado State

20-6

65

NR

25

TCU

18-7

64

NR

Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 61, Virginia 59, Florida 40, South Florida 35, Utah State 24, Michigan State 23, Grand Canyon 23, Wisconsin 16, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 9, Florida Atlantic 9, Nevada 4, James Madison 1 and Boise State 1.

