OU men's basketball falls out of AP Top 25 after pair of Big 12 losses

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team fell out of the AP poll and the coaches poll, which were both released on Monday.

OU (18-8, 6-7 Big 12) ranked No. 25 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the coaches poll entering last week's games, but it lost two top-25 matchups. It suffered a 79-62 road loss to then-No. 12 Baylor on Tuesday and a 67-57 home loss to then-No. 6 Kansas on Saturday.

Next up for OU men's basketball is a road game against Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

AP Top 25

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (62) 24-2 1550 - 2 Houston 22-3 1473 1 3 Purdue 23-3 1414 -1 4 Arizona 20-5 1373 1 5 Tennessee 19-6 1230 3 6 Iowa State 20-5 1160 4 7 Marquette 19-6 1144 -3 8 Duke 20-5 1116 1 9 Kansas 20-6 1065 -3 10 North Carolina 20-6 1044 -3 11 Baylor 19-6 959 1 12 Illinois 19-6 853 2 13 Alabama 18-7 803 2 14 Auburn 20-6 690 -1 15 Creighton 19-7 612 2 16 Dayton 21-4 584 - 17 Kentucky 18-7 540 5 18 Saint Mary's 21-6 486 - 19 San Diego State 20-6 374 NR 20 South Carolina 21-5 346 -9 21 Washington State 20-6 215 NR 22 Colorado State 20-6 171 NR 23 Texas Tech 18-7 135 NR 24 Florida 18-7 124 NR 25 BYU 18-7 123 -6

Others receiving votes: Virginia 103, Gonzaga 99, Wisconsin 88, Michigan State 64, TCU 54, South Florida 45, New Mexico 27, FAU 27, Utah State 22, Grand Canyon 16, Nevada 11, Pittsburgh 4, Clemson 3, Appalachian State 1, McNeese State 1 and Drake 1.

USA Today coaches poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (32) 24-2 800 - 2 Houston 22-3 764 1 3 Purdue 23-3 715 -1 4 Arizona 20-5 710 2 5 Tennessee 19-6 641 4 6 Iowa State 20-5 607 4 7 Duke 20-5 580 1 8 Marquette 19-6 553 -4 9 North Carolina 20-6 546 -4 10 Kansas 20-6 538 -3 11 Baylor 19-6 508 2 12 Illinois 19-6 431 2 13 Alabama 18-7 417 2 14 Auburn 20-6 335 -2 15 Creighton 19-7 329 1 16 Dayton 21-4 300 2 17 Kentucky 18-7 291 3 18 Saint Mary's 21-6 251 1 19 San Diego State 20-6 185 NR 20 South Carolina 21-5 180 -9 21 BYU 18-7 105 -4 21 Washington State 20-6 97 12 23 Texas Tech 18-7 71 NR 24 Colorado State 20-6 65 NR 25 TCU 18-7 64 NR

Others receiving votes: Gonzaga 61, Virginia 59, Florida 40, South Florida 35, Utah State 24, Michigan State 23, Grand Canyon 23, Wisconsin 16, Clemson 12, Oklahoma 9, Florida Atlantic 9, Nevada 4, James Madison 1 and Boise State 1.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners fall out of latest AP Top 25 poll