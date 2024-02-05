Advertisement

OU men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25 and coaches poll

Justin Martinez, The Oklahoman
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped out of the latest AP and coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) began last week with a 73-53 road win over Kansas State on Tuesday. It then suffered a 74-63 road loss to UCF on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a home game against BYU at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

AP Top 25

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (45)

20-2

1509

-

2

Purdue (16)

21-2

1479

-

3

North Carolina

18-4

1352

-

4

Kansas

18-4

1322

4

5

Houston

19-3

1273

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

1211

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

1173

2

8

Arizona

17-5

1077

3

9

Duke

16-5

924

-2

10

Illinois

17-5

893

4

11

Wisconsin

16-6

838

-5

12

Auburn

18-4

818

4

13

Baylor

16-5

730

5

14

Iowa State

16-5

700

-2

15

South Carolina

19-3

564

NR

16

Alabama

16-6

520

8

17

Kentucky

15-6

513

-7

18

Dayton

18-3

493

3

19

Creighton

16-6

484

-6

20

Florida Atlantic

18-4

431

-

21

BYU

16-5

425

1

22

Utah State

19-3

286

-5

23

Texas Tech

16-5

156

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

141

NR

25

New Mexico

18-4

123

-6

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana State 53, Boise State 49, Colorado State 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington State 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian State 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1 and Michigan State 1.

USAToday coaches poll

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

TREND

1

UConn (25)

20-2

793

-

2

Purdue (7)

21-2

775

-

3

North Carolina

18-4

710

-

4

Kansas

18-4

683

5

5

Houston

19-3

662

-1

6

Tennessee

16-5

647

-1

7

Marquette

17-5

573

3

8

Arizona

17-5

525

4

9

Wisconsin

16-6

505

-3

10

Duke

16-5

469

-3

11

Auburn

18-4

450

5

12

Illinois

17-5

430

2

13

Baylor

16-5

394

5

14

Iowa State

16-5

387

-3

15

Kentucky

15-6

297

-7

16

Alabama

16-6

285

6

17

Dayton

18-3

265

2

18

Creighton

16-6

261

-5

19

BYU

16-5

234

2

20

South Carolina

19-3

221

NR

21

Utah State

19-3

167

-4

22

Florida Atlantic

18-4

161

1

23

Texas Tech

16-5

133

-8

24

San Diego State

17-5

68

2

25

New Mexico

18-4

60

-5

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 57, Indiana State 45, TCU 36, Colorado State 32, Virginia 17, Oklahoma 12, Grand Canyon 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Gonzaga 6, Texas 5, Michigan State 4, Mississippi 2 and Appalachian State 2.

