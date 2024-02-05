OU men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25 and coaches poll

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped out of the latest AP and coaches polls, which were released on Monday.

OU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) began last week with a 73-53 road win over Kansas State on Tuesday. It then suffered a 74-63 road loss to UCF on Saturday.

Next up for OU is a home game against BYU at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.

AP Top 25

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (45) 20-2 1509 - 2 Purdue (16) 21-2 1479 - 3 North Carolina 18-4 1352 - 4 Kansas 18-4 1322 4 5 Houston 19-3 1273 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 1211 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 1173 2 8 Arizona 17-5 1077 3 9 Duke 16-5 924 -2 10 Illinois 17-5 893 4 11 Wisconsin 16-6 838 -5 12 Auburn 18-4 818 4 13 Baylor 16-5 730 5 14 Iowa State 16-5 700 -2 15 South Carolina 19-3 564 NR 16 Alabama 16-6 520 8 17 Kentucky 15-6 513 -7 18 Dayton 18-3 493 3 19 Creighton 16-6 484 -6 20 Florida Atlantic 18-4 431 - 21 BYU 16-5 425 1 22 Utah State 19-3 286 -5 23 Texas Tech 16-5 156 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 141 NR 25 New Mexico 18-4 123 -6

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana State 53, Boise State 49, Colorado State 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington State 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian State 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1 and Michigan State 1.

USAToday coaches poll

RK TEAM REC PTS TREND 1 UConn (25) 20-2 793 - 2 Purdue (7) 21-2 775 - 3 North Carolina 18-4 710 - 4 Kansas 18-4 683 5 5 Houston 19-3 662 -1 6 Tennessee 16-5 647 -1 7 Marquette 17-5 573 3 8 Arizona 17-5 525 4 9 Wisconsin 16-6 505 -3 10 Duke 16-5 469 -3 11 Auburn 18-4 450 5 12 Illinois 17-5 430 2 13 Baylor 16-5 394 5 14 Iowa State 16-5 387 -3 15 Kentucky 15-6 297 -7 16 Alabama 16-6 285 6 17 Dayton 18-3 265 2 18 Creighton 16-6 261 -5 19 BYU 16-5 234 2 20 South Carolina 19-3 221 NR 21 Utah State 19-3 167 -4 22 Florida Atlantic 18-4 161 1 23 Texas Tech 16-5 133 -8 24 San Diego State 17-5 68 2 25 New Mexico 18-4 60 -5

Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 57, Indiana State 45, TCU 36, Colorado State 32, Virginia 17, Oklahoma 12, Grand Canyon 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Gonzaga 6, Texas 5, Michigan State 4, Mississippi 2 and Appalachian State 2.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners drop out of AP Top 25, coaches poll