OU men's basketball drops out of AP Top 25 and coaches poll
NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team dropped out of the latest AP and coaches polls, which were released on Monday.
OU (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) began last week with a 73-53 road win over Kansas State on Tuesday. It then suffered a 74-63 road loss to UCF on Saturday.
Next up for OU is a home game against BYU at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Here's a complete look at the AP and coaches polls.
More: Oklahoma basketball falls at UCF as Knights coach Jonny Dawkins gets 300th win
AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (45)
20-2
1509
-
2
Purdue (16)
21-2
1479
-
3
North Carolina
18-4
1352
-
4
Kansas
18-4
1322
4
5
Houston
19-3
1273
-1
6
Tennessee
16-5
1211
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
1173
2
8
Arizona
17-5
1077
3
9
Duke
16-5
924
-2
10
Illinois
17-5
893
4
11
Wisconsin
16-6
838
-5
12
Auburn
18-4
818
4
13
Baylor
16-5
730
5
14
Iowa State
16-5
700
-2
15
South Carolina
19-3
564
NR
16
Alabama
16-6
520
8
17
Kentucky
15-6
513
-7
18
Dayton
18-3
493
3
19
Creighton
16-6
484
-6
20
Florida Atlantic
18-4
431
-
21
BYU
16-5
425
1
22
Utah State
19-3
286
-5
23
Texas Tech
16-5
156
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
141
NR
25
New Mexico
18-4
123
-6
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 73, TCU 72, Indiana State 53, Boise State 49, Colorado State 43, Virginia 32, Texas 22, Oklahoma 17, Mississippi 10, Washington State 6, Memphis 5, Appalachian State 4, Gonzaga 2, Grand Canyon 1 and Michigan State 1.
USAToday coaches poll
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
TREND
1
UConn (25)
20-2
793
-
2
Purdue (7)
21-2
775
-
3
North Carolina
18-4
710
-
4
Kansas
18-4
683
5
5
Houston
19-3
662
-1
6
Tennessee
16-5
647
-1
7
Marquette
17-5
573
3
8
Arizona
17-5
525
4
9
Wisconsin
16-6
505
-3
10
Duke
16-5
469
-3
11
Auburn
18-4
450
5
12
Illinois
17-5
430
2
13
Baylor
16-5
394
5
14
Iowa State
16-5
387
-3
15
Kentucky
15-6
297
-7
16
Alabama
16-6
285
6
17
Dayton
18-3
265
2
18
Creighton
16-6
261
-5
19
BYU
16-5
234
2
20
South Carolina
19-3
221
NR
21
Utah State
19-3
167
-4
22
Florida Atlantic
18-4
161
1
23
Texas Tech
16-5
133
-8
24
San Diego State
17-5
68
2
25
New Mexico
18-4
60
-5
Others receiving votes: Saint Mary's 57, Indiana State 45, TCU 36, Colorado State 32, Virginia 17, Oklahoma 12, Grand Canyon 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Gonzaga 6, Texas 5, Michigan State 4, Mississippi 2 and Appalachian State 2.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma basketball: Sooners drop out of AP Top 25, coaches poll