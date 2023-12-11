OU linebacker Danny Stutsman announces return to Sooners for 2024 season

NORMAN — Danny Stutsman is coming back.

The OU linebacker announced Monday he would return for the 2024 season with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Reports last week indicated Stutsman would declare for the NFL Draft.

Instead, he'll help usher the Sooners into the SEC.

The video, narrated by legendary Sooners' linebacker Brian Bosworth, ended with "SEC, see you soon,"

Stutsman was an All-Big 12 first-team pick, leading OU in total tackles (99), solo tackles (47) and tackles for loss (16.0). He also had three sacks, an interception, broke up two passes, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble recovery. Stutsman returned the interception 30 yards for a touchdown against Tulsa.

He was a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award and was named a second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and a third-team pick by The Associated Press.

In three seasons, Stutsman has 262 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

OU was 10-0 this season in games where Stutsman was healthy.

Stutsman missed six quarters this season — the second half of the Sooners' Oct. 28 loss to Kansas and the Nov. 4 Bedlam loss.

Stutsman is the second notable OU defender to announce his return for next season, joining safety Billy Bowman.

Stutsman and the Sooners take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Antonio.

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) runs after TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) as he throws a pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football: Danny Stutsman to return for 2024 season