OU-Kansas predictions on 'GameDay' and 'Big Noon Kickoff': Here's who picked Sooners

Jeff Patterson, The Oklahoman
·1 min read

Here's who the ESPN "College GameDay" and Fox "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame crews picked for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game.

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) enter as the sixth-ranked team in the county, while the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) are seeking bowl eligibility.

Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

  • Brady Quinn: OU, 37-27

  • Mark Ingram: OU, 38-35

  • Matt Leinart: KU, 35-31

  • Urban Meyer: OU, 35-28

Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

  • Desmond Howard: OU

  • Pat McAfee: OU

  • Steve Smith Sr.: OU

  • Kirk Herbstreit: OU

