OU-Kansas predictions on 'GameDay' and 'Big Noon Kickoff': Here's who picked Sooners

Here's who the ESPN "College GameDay" and Fox "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame crews picked for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game.

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) enter as the sixth-ranked team in the county, while the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) are seeking bowl eligibility.

Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'

Brady Quinn: OU, 37-27

Mark Ingram: OU, 38-35

Matt Leinart: KU, 35-31

Urban Meyer: OU, 35-28

Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on ESPN's 'College GameDay'

Desmond Howard: OU

Pat McAfee: OU

Steve Smith Sr.: OU

Kirk Herbstreit: OU

