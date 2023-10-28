OU-Kansas predictions on 'GameDay' and 'Big Noon Kickoff': Here's who picked Sooners
Here's who the ESPN "College GameDay" and Fox "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame crews picked for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas game.
The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) enter as the sixth-ranked team in the county, while the Jayhawks (5-2, 2-2) are seeking bowl eligibility.
Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on Fox's 'Big Noon Kickoff'
Brady Quinn: OU, 37-27
Mark Ingram: OU, 38-35
Matt Leinart: KU, 35-31
Urban Meyer: OU, 35-28
Oklahoma-Kansas predictions on ESPN's 'College GameDay'
Desmond Howard: OU
Pat McAfee: OU
Steve Smith Sr.: OU
Kirk Herbstreit: OU
