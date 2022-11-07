OU Insider’s Parker Thune flips Crystal Ball for 4-star EDGE Colton Vasek

Committed since August 1, Colton Vasek shocked a lot of people when he chose Oklahoma over his hometown Texas Longhorns just a couple of months ago. Now it looks like the Texas legacy is going to provide another shocker as OU Insider at 247Sports’ Parker Thune has flipped his crystal ball prediction in favor of the Texas Longhorns.

The ninth-highest-rated commitment in the Sooners 2023 recruiting class hasn’t announced his intentions at this point. However, if Thune is predicting a flip to Texas, that announcement will be coming shortly.

Vasek is ranked 127th in the 247Sports composite rankings and No. 137 in the On3 Consensus.

While certainly a disappointment to see a commitment heading to your biggest rival, the Sooners still have five-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore and four-star defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc in the fold for 2023. Oklahoma also was included in Tausili Akana’s top 10.

You hate to lose commitments, but if the Sooners can keep the rest of the class together and somehow land Akana, they’ll still be in great shape. Oklahoma’s still got a top-10 class, and there will be opportunities for them to bring in players currently committed to other teams as well.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire