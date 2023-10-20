OU Four Downs: How many Power Five programs has OU football yet to play after UCF game?

NORMAN — For the first time ever, OU will take on UCF in football on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC).

There are plenty of storylines entering the game, including Dillon Gabriel’s and Jeff Lebby’s matchup against their former team, Gus Malzahn’s return to OU, and getting a sense for how the Sooners respond after the emotional high of their win over Texas.

Here’s a look at Saturday’s matchup with the Knights in this week’s edition of Four Downs:

Matchup that matters

Sooners’ rush defense vs. UCF run game: The Knights lead the Big 12 in rushing, with 246.3 yards per game.

Their best runner so far has been R.J. Harvey, who has 89 carries for 511 yards and six touchdowns so far this season.

Harvey is coming off a 133-yard running game against Kansas in the Knights’ most recent game. He’s rushed for at least 70 yards in all but one of UCF’s games.

Johnny Richardson has also been an effective runner, with two 100-yard games so far.

The Sooners have been strong against the run for the most part, holding opponents to 114.5 yards per game on the ground.

If OU can hold the Knights’ run game in check — including bottling up quarterback John Rhys Plumlee — it’ll be tough to see a path for UCF to upset the Sooners.

Sooner in the crosshairs

OG Caleb Shaffer: Shaffer has 35 career starts but Saturday is expected to be his first start with the Sooners after spending his first four seasons at Miami (Ohio).

Shaffer came on after McKade Mettauer suffered an ankle injury late against Texas and mostly performed well during OU’s game-winning drive.

With the uncertainty at guard on the other side — as Troy Everett and Cayden Green have shuffled into the spot since Savion Byrd was injured early in the season — the Sooners could use some measure of stability on the right side.

Shaffer said the Texas game was a learning experience.

“Big thing I had to learn was just be present, understand what’s around you, understand the type of opportunity have have with the guys around me,” Shaffer said. “Like, this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and I’m grateful I got the opportunity I did. My goal was really just to take full advantage.”

This day in Sooners history

Oct. 21, 2017: Rodney Anderson broke off a 22-yard touchdown run in the final seconds to lift the ninth-ranked Sooners to a 42-35 win over No. 18 Kansas State on the road.

The performance capped a career day for Anderson, whose career was marred by a series of long-term injuries.

Baker Mayfield solidified his Heisman run with 410 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with Mark Andrews, Marquise Brown and Jeff Badet catching at least five passes each.

After a surprising loss to Iowa State two weeks earlier, the victory was the second of what wound up being an eight-game win streak that swept the Sooners into the College Football Playoff, where they ultimately lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Feels like the first time

OU and UCF have never met before.

The Knights are new to the Power Five scene, but Saturday’s meeting will be the first between the Sooners and UCF.

The game will be just the fourth new meeting for the Sooners against a Power Five opponent since the turn of the century and just the second of those in the regular season.

The first was another of the Big 12’s new members, Cincinnati, who the Sooners first met in 2008.

The others were Florida after the 2009 season and Georgia following the 2017 season.

After the game against the Knights, the Sooners will have just six Power Five teams they haven’t met — Georgia Tech of the ACC; Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers from the Big Ten; and Mississippi State and South Carolina from the SEC.

The Sooners will take on South Carolina in SEC play next season.

