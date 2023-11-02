OU football's Trace Ford on Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy: 'He doesn't care that I left'

NORMAN — There'll be plenty on the line when OU faces OSU in Stillwater at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) and Cowboys (6-2, 4-1) are battling to remain in the race for a spot in the Big 12 Championship, and they're also battling for bragging rights in what marks the final Bedlam for the foreseeable future.

Still, Trace Ford clearly has some extra motivation.

The redshirt senior defensive lineman transferred to OU in December after spending the first four seasons of his career at OSU. And when asked during a Thursday interview with WWLS radio, also known as "The Sports Animal," if he has spoken to OSU head coach Mike Gundy since his departure, Ford didn't mince his words.

"Not once, and he doesn't care that I left," Ford said. "He didn't care that I was leaving when I was about to leave. I tried to inform them. He didn't care.

"When I was informing the coaching staff of thinking about leaving, they're like, 'OK, get on outta here.' They're pretty much like, 'We don't want to talk to you.' So that's just the life we live. It is what it is."

More: Trace Ford's family braces for emotional Bedlam after transfer to OU football from OSU

Oklahoma's Trace Ford (30) brings down UCF's RJ Harvey (7) in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

Gundy did a Sports Animal radio interview of his own on Monday.

When asked about facing Ford, the 19-year Cowboys head coach chose not to focus on his former player.

“I’ve watched a lot of tape and honestly have not paid attention or noticed,” Gundy said. “I look at concepts, schemes, numbers, what I think ability is, not ability, what to attack, what I want to stay away from — things like that more so than who it would be. So, I don’t really notice things like that.”

Ford was asked during his interview about Gundy's comments.

"He is really smart with the media," Ford said. "He knows exactly what to say. He's a little celebrity when it comes to that stuff. He loves being petty, and I can't wait to play him. I can't wait to see his face.

"If he hasn't seen me on film yet, I hope he does this weekend."

More: Alan Bowman's sisters played soccer at OU, but 'family comes first' in Bedlam football

Oklahoma’s Trace Ford (30) is pictured at OU media day in Norman, Okla., on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Ford was a difference maker when healthy during his time at OSU.

The former Santa Fe standout recorded 59 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 8.5 sacks in 32 games, but he tore his ACL in both 2020 and 2021 before fracturing his patella in 2022.

Ford transferred to OU in search of a clean slate with a program that's still close to his hometown of Edmond. He has appeared in every game this season, and he boasts 10 tackles (two for loss) to go along with one interception and three broken-up passes.

Ford is back to playing meaningful snaps at a high level. But most importantly, but he's back to playing with a level of joy for the game that he lost in Stillwater.

“He’s having fun, and it’s like he’s got new life,” Ford's mother, Desirae, told The Oklahoman. “I’m really, really enjoying it. He did battle a lot of depression and self-doubt and stuff like that for a long time. He’s past that now, and I’m really happy that he’s happy.”

More: Big 12 football power rankings: Texas back atop poll with key matchups looming

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Trace Ford comments on Mike Gundy ahead of OU football game in Bedlam