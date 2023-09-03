After OU football's third shutout this decade, Sooners hoping 'it snowballs' for defense

NORMAN — OU starting linebackers Danny Stutsman and Jaren Kanak shared a message with each other before the season opener Saturday.

“This is what we’ve been working for in the offseason,” said Kanak, relaying the conversation. “Let’s go out there and fly around and be us.”

The two linebackers, seemingly inseparable, entered the postgame press conference room side-by-side after the Sooners smothered Arkansas State 73-0 in Norman. The partnership of Kanak and Stutsman was emblematic of the cohesion coach Brent Venables said he’s starting to see from his defense entering Year 2 of the new regime.

“We’re a really tight-knit unit,” Kanak said. “We love each other, we love to play for each other, we’ve been through a lot together. Year 2 in the defense, even with those new guys coming in, they came in and got right with the program. They understand the standards and they love what we’re working toward.”

Added defensive coordinator Ted Roof: “Year 2 in a system has to be better than Year 1, and yeah, you’re starting to feel that. You have a little success, and hopefully it snowballs.”

More: Jackson Arnold shines in OU football debut, and Dillon Gabriel sparkles as well in opener

OU's Jaren Kanak (7) tries to bring down Arkansas State's Emmanual Stevenson (12) during the Sooners' 73-0 win Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

OU notched its third shutout of the 2020s: Western Carolina (2021) and Missouri State (2020).

Arkansas State, despite not being a Power Five program, was the first FBS team to lay a goose egg against OU since Kansas State in 2015. Saturday was the first time Arkansas State was shut out since being throttled by Georgia 55-0 in 2019.

In three all-time meetings against Arkansas State (2023, 2000, 1992), the Sooners have outscored the Red Wolves 179-7.

Arkansas State got no closer to the end zone Saturday than OU’s 26-and 27-yard line. Both of those Red Wolves drives ended in missed field goals.

The Red Wolves averaged just one minute and 45 seconds per drive. They had five three-and-outs, and zero drives of 10 or more plays against a merciless OU defense.

The Sooners had more points (73) than the Red Wolves had rushing yards (48). Arkansas State averaged 2.1 yards per rushing attempt.

More: What gives OU football program optimism for 2023 and beyond? Brent Venables' consistency

Oklahoma's Justin Harrington (4) brings down Arkansas State's Leon Jones (2) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Oklahoma won 73-0.

Arkansas State had more yards of punts (333) than yards (208).

Twenty-five Sooners recorded a tackle, but no Sooner had more than four tackles in the egalitarian effort. OU’s defense played 44 players, Roof said, going four-deep.

All 44 had a hand in the shutout.

“The whole sideline wanted it,” Roof said of the shutout. “That’s a big deal. Those don’t happen very often.”

But Roof was measured.

“It was a great start for us,” Roof said, “but that’s exactly what it was. A start.”

OU vs. SMU

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family—Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ESPN+)

More: OU football report card: Arkansas State isn't much of a test, but Sooners ace opener

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football defense shuts out Arkansas State, but it's just 'a start'