How OU football's Peyton Bowen impressed fellow Sooners being 'real poised' in his debut

NORMAN — There were times this past offseason when Peyton Bowen experienced growing pains.

That's to be expected. The former five-star safety got thrown into the fire during fall camp and emerged as a second-string option heading into OU football's season opener against Arkansas State last Saturday.

But when the Sooners took to Owen Field, redshirt senior safety Reggie Pearson didn't see any fear in Bowen's eyes.

"He was real poised," Pearson said on Monday. "It surprised me a little bit because he was having some freshman days before that, mentally struggling a little bit. ... And then he came out and did his thing."

OU went on to earn a dominant 73-0 win, and Bowen recorded three tackles in his college debut.

OU freshman Peyton Bowen (22) was rated as the No. 3 safety in the 2023 recruiting class.

Bowen also sparked the Sooners' lone takeaway. OU held a 59-0 lead midway through the third quarter when Arkansas State's Tennel Bryant caught a short pass along the sideline.

Bowen immediately collided with the Red Wolves receiver and spun him to the ground. But before Bryant touched grass, Kani Walker came in and ripped the ball away for a forced fumble.

"I was pleased with Peyton," defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. "I thought he tackled well. ... I was impressed with him, his ball skills and his instincts."

Bowen is seen by many as one of the future faces of OU football.

Bowen was a star at Denton (Texas) Guyer High. He earned an Under Armour All-American selection, and 247Sports rated him as the No. 3 safety in his class.

The future appears to be bright for Bowen. But for now, he's just focused on making every snap count.

"He's a lot of fun to have in a group," OU head coach Brent Venables said. "He has no expectation other than he's gonna get his opportunity for what he earns. I love that about him. He can do a lot of things."

OU receiver Drake Stoops (12) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Sooners' 73-0 win against Arkansas State on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Injury updates

Redshirt fifth-year wide receiver Drake Stoops is trending in the right direction after exiting the first quarter with a shoulder injury. Venables said Stoops was "ready to go back in the game" on Saturday.

Venables also said there's hope that sophomore linebacker Dasan McCullough didn't suffer a high ankle sprain against Arkansas State. McCullough exited the Arkansas State game in the first quarter and didn't return.

Davis Beville also exited the game in the fourth quarter. Venables said the redshirt senior quarterback has an ankle sprain, and it could be "another week or so" before he returns.

Defensive end R Mason Thomas and running back Gavin Sawchuk are available for OU's game against SMU, though. The second-year Sooners didn't play in the season opener.

Quick hits

Venables on sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams: "He's a very focused and driven and committed guy. ... He's everything that I've been bragging about him. He's fearless, and he's committed."

Venables on the growth of sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson: "Just maturing. His perspective changed. A lot of nurturing by a lot of people. He'd be the first one to tell you he had to grow up. How you show it every day consistently, compete and be a great teammate."

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby on deciding which running backs will get carries: "As we move forward, there's going to be something about a guy having a hot hand. ... Guys that get in rhythm and have the hot hand will continue to get the rock."

Roof on redshirt senior linebacker Konnor Near: "We’ve all been really impressed with Konnor. Again, he's a guy that takes tremendous pride in how he works and how he prepares. He wants to be coached hard and is working to get all the details down. And I expect him to continue to grow and get better because this is really important to him."

Redshirt senior cornerback Woodi Washington on the key to slowing down SMU's offense: "As a corner, it’s just getting hands on those guys. They’ve got a couple of fast receivers, faster guys out wide and even in the slot. We have to get hands on them and slow them down at the line. I feel like we can do a good job of making plays on them."

OU vs. SMU

KICKOFF: 5 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (ESPN+)

