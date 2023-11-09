OU football's Nic Anderson, Kaden Helms defend Jeff Lebby: 'He's not doing a bad job'

Following Oklahoma football's back-to-back losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State, fans and pundits alike have been quick to point blame at offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for the Sooners' blunders.

But to receiver Nic Anderson and tight end Kaden Helms, fingers shouldn't be pointed at Lebby for the recent failures.

"I'm just gonna say it, everyone saying fire Lebby, no," Anderson said Wednesday on the "Red Dirt Rambles" podcast, which he hosts with Helms. "He's not doing a bad job. He's making the right play calls 90 percent of the time, and he says he makes the wrong calls sometimes and he takes accountability for that.

"But, like most of the time it's just mental errors people on offense be doing. Like, we mess up and it makes the play a bad play. Usually, it's supposed to be a great play for that situation. So, it's not Lebby's fault, we gotta be more disciplined."

Helms responded to Anderson: "There's so much stuff people just don't understand. So much stuff beyond what I feel like the average fan would even comprehend about some stuff."

The No. 17 Sooners have scored 33 and 24 points in back-to-back road losses to No. 16 Kansas and No. 15 Oklahoma State, putting a dent in their Big 12 championship hopes and all but ending their College Football Playoff chances. And despite gaining 440 yards against the Jayhawks and 492 yards against the Cowboys, costly turnovers — six in the past two games — and untimely plays have stunted Oklahoma's attack.

"It makes sense trying to point fingers at the leader, but like, at the same time, it was our fault," Anderson said. "He's not out there playing. He can't execute his own play."

On the year, the Sooners rank seventh nationally in total offense (490 yards per game) and eighth in scoring offense (39.9 points per game). However, the biggest play fans have expressed concern with are the fourth-and-5 play call against Oklahoma State late in the fourth quarter, where quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempted a pass to Drake Stoops short of the first-down marker.

OU coach Brent Venables fielded multiple questions on Tuesday regarding the offense's performance against Oklahoma State, and dodged them all, noting, "We're on to West Virginia," before defending the offense.

“They’ve done a pretty good job and they’ve got a great body of work. Offensively, they’re still No. 1 in the conference in scoring. That is the name of the game there and first in the conference in total yards, first in the conference in passing.

"They’ve obviously made a lot of good decisions. We’re top-10 in the country in third downs, first in the conference in third downs. So, they’ve done a really, really nice job. They’ve protected the passer really well, one of the best in college football."

Anderson has emerged as one of the Sooners' top targets, catching 20 passes for 497 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Helms, a former four-star tight end recruit, has yet to appear this season with a knee injury.

